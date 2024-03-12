MadameNoire Featured Video

Model Angela White, formerly Blac Chyna, took out a second loan—over $240,000—on her $3.8 million mansion.

The outlet obtained documents showing that the reality star borrowed exactly $241,695 from KBP Dumont, LLC, a lender company, on December 19, 2023. Last year, the same outlet reported that White borrowed $2,638,000 plus interest from a lender listed as Hometown Equity Mortgage, LL, on February 27, 2023, and was required to repay it all no later than March 1, 2053.

The superstar matriarch lives in the multi-million dollar home she bought in 2018. It has eight bedrooms, nine baths, a spa, an outside bathroom, and a wine cellar. It also includes a two-bedroom, three-bath guest house.

The now-delivered and saved star has been candid about her financial woes, especially since losing a legal battle with the Kardashians and legally fighting with her baby daddy, rapper Tyga, over child support and attorney’s fees.

On February 4, 2023, influencer Mister Lewis interviewed White about her finances, presuming she made at least $10 million annually, but the former Rob & Chyna star kept it a buck.

“I’m an entrepreneur, I’m a mom, I own multiple businesses, I’m a TV personality,” she said, shocking people when she added, “Honestly, Angela White is broke.”

Asked how much she had in her checking account, White answered, “$3,000.” But she has a 768 credit score.

White’s financial troubles have led her to sell some of her belongings at The Real Real, a consignment store, to make ends meet. The matriarch made $178,000 but is running low on things to pawn.

The 35-year-old was the top creator and earner on OnlyFans, bringing in approximately $20 million monthly from the platform. But after the star was baptized, she strayed from the platform, knowing it was what God didn’t approve of.

“I’m not doing OnlyFans anymore, I’m kind of past that,” she told Daily Mail. “It is one of those things where I did what I needed to do at that moment because of the circumstances I was in. Besides, with me being baptized, that’s just not what God will want me to do. It’s kind of degrading. Now I’m just going by faith.”

One of the things the actress has going on that’s draining her account is the legal battle with Tyga, with whom she shares her son, King. The two are still debating child support and attorney fees.