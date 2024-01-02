MadameNoire Featured Video

Blac Chyna is, once again, opening up about cosmetic surgery and the health complications it has caused for her. On Sunday, the model, recording artist and TV personality posted a video to Instagram where she got candid about complications she suffered after getting a breast implant reduction in March of last year.

“Hey guys, Happy New Year’s,” she said in the video. “Yep, I did it again. Quick story time about the breasts.”

“So, earlier this year, I was like, ‘You know what, I wanna take out my boobs,” Chyna, born Angela White, continued. “I’m over it. I’m kinda tired of the fake look. They’re too big for my body, too big for my frame, and it just doesn’t fit me as a person anymore.'” Chyna then explained that her doctor told her that for the best outcome, she needed to go “smaller, and then smaller” again to see how her “skin retracts” so that she wouldn’t “be left with saggy skin” or “deformed” breasts. But it was during that surgical process, which she underwent on December 21, that she started to suffer complications.

“One of the worst things that could happen happened,” she continued. “One of my breasts got encapsulated.” Chyna also noted that “this is something that can happen whenever you do surgery.” The “Cash Only” rapper went on to explain that her left breast “had contracted around the implant” and that it was a “painful” experience.

“All of the times I’ve had my breasts done, it’s never happened,” she said.

Chyna warned her followers about how “expensive” these surgeries are and that because of the necessary “upkeep,” she’ll have to get another implant later this year.

“My doctor told me if I don’t do some type of implant. Basically, my boobs are just gonna be mush,” she said.

As previously reported, last year, when she announced her first breast reduction, she also talked about getting silicone injections or “a– shots” to enhance her butt when she was 19, a thing she regretted at the age of 34, and a procedure that also put her health at risk.

“I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff,” she said.

Although Chyna mentioned that she opted for the silicone shots over Brazilian butt lift (BBL), it’s worth noting that it was complications from the BBL procedure that reportedly caused the untimely death of Wild’ N Out star Jacky Oh.

As for Chyna, the “My Word” artist said that all things considered, she’s “very, very happy.”

“I’m excited for 2024,” she said. “2023 really showed me a lot about myself and you guys were all like right there and supporting me.”

Happy New Year, y’all. Take care of yourselves in 2024.