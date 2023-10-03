MadameNoire Featured Video

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, is reportedly in a financial bind that’s rendering her to sell her belongings and request ex-boyfriend Tyga’s monetary assistance, TMZ reported.

In court documents, Angela claimed she was struggling to make ends meet, resulting in her selling accessories, shoes and clothes through an online consignment store called The Real Real, according to Sportskeeda. She has also been selling her wares to her friends.

But the 35-year-old mother knows that the $178,000 she made from selling her items is only temporary. And eventually, she won’t have many things to pawn off.

In addition to providing for her two children, Angela’s income is going toward her ongoing legal and physical custody battle with Tyga over their son, King. Although she doesn’t want to give up the fight, it’s hard for the model to keep up with her legal bills. The former reality television star alleged in the court documents that Tyga has limited her time with King to only 24 hours a week. She also said he won’t communicate with her about matters regarding their son, from health and safety to his medication and schooling.

Angela requested that the court order Tyga to pay $125,000 toward her legal and accounting fees and institute a consistent visiting schedule.

Sources close to the rapper refuted Angela’s claims, saying he has been performing his parenting duties by paying King’s private school tuition and medical bills and covering his daily living expenditures.

Angela initially filed the child support and joint custody lawsuit against Tyga in early August 2023, but their public parenting quarrels started in 2022.

In a since-deleted Tweet from March 2022, Angela claimed she wasn’t receiving child support from Tyga or her ex, Robert “Rob” Kardashian, with whom she shares 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, MadameNoire reported.

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support. I’m a MAMA,” she wrote in the deleted tweet.

After the Shade Room posted about the model’s tweet, Tyga commented that he didn’t pay child support because he reportedly cared for his son’s daily needs.

“I pay 40k a year for my son’s school & he lives [with] me Mon-Sat. Why would I pay child support, lol,” Tyga commented.

Rob also stepped in to defend himself, claiming he paid for his daughter Dream’s school, medical expenses and extracurricular activities.

“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support, lol.”