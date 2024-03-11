MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedian and actor Mike Epps apologized to his wife, Kyra Epps, after claiming he wanted to learn how to treat women right on the All The Smoke podcast.

Epps’ All The Smoke podcast episode aired on March 7. Over 40 minutes into the podcast, he made a statement that led to his apology to his wife. In it, Epps, 53, correlated his lack of sons with his treatment of women, adding that his mom gifted him a son.

“I had a son the day my mother died…2020 COVID. My son was born the same time, bro,” the 53-year-old comedian said. And I never had a son. He looked just like my mama, man. I swear. That’s how I know God’s real. My mama gave me a son walking out the door (referring to her death).”

The Meet the Blacks comedic actor persisted, “I used to cry all the time to ask God, ‘What happened? What did I do wrong that I can’t have a son?’ But I know what it was. I lied to all these women, got them pregnant and sold them dreams and shit like that.”

Co-host Stephen Jackson seemingly agreed with Epps, sharing that he had five girls and had lied many times.

“One thing that I’m going to get right before I leave this earth I’m going to learn how to treat a woman 100% right. Because that’s something that I want to do for my mother, my children, for my daughters,” Epps said. “I never treated a woman right: 100%. And now that I’m getting older, I’m realizing, man, you got to treat a woman right. Mike, you can’t cheat on her. You got to be her friend. You got to not be selfish. This is what I want to do. This is one of my dreams, man.”

He concluded, “I had issues with my mother. So now, I don’t want my kids’ mother to have my mother’s stuff.”

The comedian’s statements raised many eyebrows. Under the All the Smoke podcast’s Instagram post, commenters expressed sympathy for his wife, Kyra. Others felt he was disrespecting women and girls after implying his bad habit (lying) caused him to have daughters. Some thought it was crazy how Epps continued saying “women” and referring to his wife as his “kids’ mom” but never saying “wife.”

Play

Epps took to his Instagram to apologize to Kyra and vowed never to interview with anyone again.

“I want to apologize to my wife for what I said on this dumb ass podcast. S—t, this s—t is a trick bag,” he said. “I am always misunderstood on what I say on the internet, smh. Never again will I interview with anyone. Never. I am off this s—t for good. F—k off.”

In a subsequent post, Epps wrote another apology for Kyra: “Again, I want to apologize to my beautiful wife for ignorant and reckless. I honor you and my family. Please, forgive me.”

