The trailer for the Joseline’s Cabaret: New York reunion special was full of fights, drama and turmoil.

The self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” blessed Zeus viewers with the enticing Season 4 trailer on Instagram Oct. 30. The snippets begin with the cast members exiting their vehicles and preparing to hit the reunion stage. Joseline, the executive producer of the reunion special, was front and center.

“I’ve done a lot for these ladies. The reason why they’re here today is a pipe dream that I had about the cabaret,” the “Vegas” singer stated. “There will not be Joseline slander, and if there is, I will put them out. ‘Cause you’re on my shit!”

One of the cast members showed up to the reunion with a boxing helmet on, and she bluntly stated, “It’s my second reunion so I’m ready.”

In addition to a backstage fight, the trailer featured a larger onstage brawl, someone’s wig getting snatched, and one of the ladies doing a dramatic flying jump-kick.

The latter move had fans particularly shocked and excited in the post’s comments.

“Wait a minute… how did that girl fly at the end?!” “Wot in the kung fu fighting?” “Who tf chun li jump kicked on the couch?” “Baby, she flew to kick who ever.”

Other commenters argued that there were more fights in this one trailer than in the entire season of the show. Some netizens noted the antics surrounding Daisy and Lucky, and others praised the New York edition’s cast overall.

Many eagerly expressed their anticipation to watch.

Although Joseline wasn’t seen scrapping in any of the clips, her caption for the trailer was hilariously and dangerously on brand. She wrote, “NO JOSELINE HERNANDEZ SLANDER BISH OR IT’S MORTAL KOMBAT bishhhhhh.”

The trailer also included a slow-tempo singing performance from Joseline.

The New York edition of Joseline’s Cabaret is Zeus Network reality TV series’ fourth season.

The previous editions were Miami, Atlanta, and Las Vegas, consecutively. The Season 2 reunion resulted in a $25 million lawsuit against Joseline, her boyfriend Ballistic Beats and Zeus over a calamitous brawl that ensued backstage.

Former Joseline’s Cabaret star Amber Ali later dropped the lawsuit. Ali said in May 2022 that she was no longer pursuing legal action because she wanted to move forward with her life and put the show’s drama behind her.

Hosted by Jess Hilarious and Janeisha John, the Joseline’s Cabaret Season 4 reunion airs Nov. 5.

