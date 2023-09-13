MadameNoire Featured Video

Joseline Hernandez took to Instagram Sept. 11 to wish her fiancé Balistic Beats a happy birthday. The Puerto Rican Princess shared a photo carousel that featured sweet moments spent with her producer boo.

In one video, the former Love & Hip-Hop star wore a skintight bodysuit that showed off her curvy waist and toned thighs as she twerked on her soon-to-be husband. The sexy but cute birthday tribute also captured the Zeus Network star spending quality time with Balistic and her daughter, Bonnie Bella Jordan, who she shares with her former boyfriend, Stevie J.

“9/11 is your bday! @balisticbeats five years strong and a lifetime to go! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎁🎂🎈 #doitlikeitsmybday,” the Afro-Puerto Rican reality star penned.

Fans went crazy in the comments section for the “Choppa” producer’s big day. Some people noted how beautiful it was to see the music guru show unconditional love to his soon-to-wife, despite her controversial relationship past with Stevie J.

“Happy Birthday, Balistic,” wrote one fan. “You’re the calm to her storm. I never seen Joseline so happy, healthy and loved. Congrats to you both.”

Another user commented, “So happy she found the one who completes her!! AMAZING she deserved that. Happy birthday, Balistic! “

A third fan wrote, “THIS MAN CAME INTO YOUR LIFE AND REALLY HELPED YOU BLOSSOM. I LOVE YALL TOGETHER .”

Balistic, real name Robin Ingouma, thanked fans for all their love and support.

“Thank you all for the bday wishes!!!!” he commented.

Balistic spent his birthday with Joseline and Bella.

On Monday, Balistic spent his birthday dolphin-watching with Joseline and Bella. The family laughed and watched in awe as the dolphins swam around their boat.

“Appreciate everybody for the birthday wishes. I’m here with the family,” the birthday boy said with a big smile.

Joseline and Balistic Beats’ love story.

In a 2020 interview with The Breakfast Club, Joseline recalled how she and Balistic met. The “Live Your Best Life” hitmaker shared that she first met the producer while collaborating in the studio.

“I was really looking for songs to do for the Cabaret when somebody took me to his studio two years ago,” Joseline said while referencing her drama-filled reality TV series, Joseline’s Cabaret.

During their first encounter, the Puerto Rican Princess didn’t like the fact that Balistic was asking so many questions. “I was like, ‘He’s getting on my nerves,’ but I was still talking to him and being nice,” she told The Breakfast Club hosts.

Eventually, Joseline grew attracted to the producer’s charming personality– and the rest was history. The couple had their first date at Barton G. on Miami Beach. In 2020, Balistic proposed to the Ponce native on Marriage Boot Camp.

“I think we make a great partnership. He’s amazing. He’s really great. He has changed my life,” the femcee added.

Congrats on five years to the happy couple. We hope Balistic enjoyed his birthday!

