Nick Cannon directed a shady and seemingly toxic message to one of his many ex-girlfriends on Twitter. The comedic TV host got the keyboard courage to sarcastically blame them for his reported “villain” status.

“To all my [exes,] thanks for my toxic origin story. Gladly turning into the villain all you all want me to be,” he wrote on May 4.

While it remains unclear who the sub is aimed at, Cannon feels some type of way about his seemingly damaged reputation, hashtagging #ToxicLutherKing.

“I’m definitely the neguh your mamma warned you about, but at the same time the neguh your daddy wish he was,” he posted on May 5.

During a recent appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, he revealed why he tackles so many jobs.

“It’s probably a few things. I always come from that hustler’s mentality. I keep cooking while the pot is hot,” Cannon told Big Boy. “Then I also feel like the clock is ticking. I enjoy what I do. When I wake up. I think I get to wake up and be creative. I get to wake up and make people smile.

When he’s not working, the father of 12 juggles time with his massive brood and their mamas. Cannon’s controversial take on procreating and balancing his family act makes his business more controversial, which is why he calls himself a “villain.”

During the interview with Big Boy, the former daytime talk show revealed that his sexual relationships, ex-girlfriends and appeal were often a concern behind the scenes during the show’s 2021-2022 run.

‘It just wasn’t the right setting for me. I love what Jennifer Hudson is doing. I love what Sherri is doing, even Drew Barrymore. That works for them,” Cannon said. “I was getting in trouble every day. People are looking at my dick prints. To me, it was funny, but they were having meetings about it.”

He later said that “Middle America was offended” and dubbed his image “controversial.” Now, Cannon has full ownership of the editorial decisions of his daily podcast.

Cannon also dished about managing family life, having two sets of twins, which includes his 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

“I like the setup so much. There are challenges everywhere. My kids have activities, and their schedule is busier than mine,” Cannon said. “I’m trying to work their schedules into mine. I try to be at the basketball game every Friday.”

Despite the “Gigolo” rapper’s revelation about his villain status, he also revealed that parenting as a celeb required that he be an active daddy when it came to his children’s star-studded school and his presence.

“We got Kanye and Kim’s kids there. I’ve got to show up,” he added.

Cannon, 42, currently hosts The Daily Nick Cannon, which features the Wild N Out showrunner dishing pop culture, romance, and toxic dating. And the work does not stop there; Cannon also hosts the network’s The Masked Singer.