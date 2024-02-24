MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany “New York” Pollard got a chance to see her nemesis Brooke “Pumpkin” Thompson for the first time in 12 years while chatting with Jason Lee on Feb. 14, and it looks like she’s finally got the revenge she has been seeking against her former Flavor of Love co-star.

On the inaugural season of the hit VH1 show in 2006, Pollard and Thompson got into a heated catfight while competing for the attention of rapper Flava Flav. Thompson — a native of Bakersfield, California — left viewers in shock when she spat on the native New Yorker. The nasty move left a fire of fury in Pollard for years to come.

While chatting with Jason Lee on Wednesday, Pollard, 42, got a chance to see a current-day photo of her longtime foe — and her reaction was hilarious.

During Lee’s fun game segment of the show called “Name Drop,” the self-proclaimed HBIC was asked to recall how she felt when Thompson spat on her years ago. Pollard went in on her former co-star as she reflected on their dirty squabble.

“She’s a barf bag. She’s such a scummy woman, and she was scummy the whole time. She hated me when I was in that house,” the reality TV star said as an old photo of her nemesis flashed on the screen. “I just reminded her about her crow’s feet and how crusty she was every chance I got.”

Then, Pollard’s face transformed into a look of pure shock and delight when Lee showed her a current-day image of a heavy-set Thompson, who appears to be a senior administration specialist at an accounting firm.

“She hasn’t really aged well,” Lee said as Pollard’s jaw dropped to the floor.

“Oh, wait, excuse me? Who lied? That’s the Pumpkin from the Flavor of Love? This bitch is full of puss. She needs to have her fluids drained,” the star joked. “She’s a walking lymphedema, and she needs to be drained.”

Basking in sweet revenge, Pollard stood up to show off her slim and trim figure to the camera.

When Lee asked if seeing Thompson in her current state was “sweet,” the former Charm School star said she didn’t wish illness on her foe.

“I don’t want her to have a cardiac because she looks like she’s in danger because I can’t even tell where her neck and her face is, and when it gets to be that severe, she does need some sort of intervention,” Pollard quipped.

Before switching to another topic, the Utica, New York native took one last dig at Thompson.

“Lay off the milkshakes, okay? I know you love to swallow things that are white and creamy. But it’s time for you to lay off now, girl.”

Pollard was the only contestant to appear in two seasons of Flavor of Love in 2006 and 2007. The sassy and classy personality left a lasting impression on viewers with her larger-than-life personality and memorable clapbacks.

When her time on the series ended, Pollard landed her spin-off show, I Love New York (2007-2008), where she searched for love among a group of suitors. Pollard’s dramatic and entertaining persona made her a popular figure in reality television during the mid-2000s.

The HBIC is still holding it down in the entertainment world today. Pollard stars in Peacock’s House of Villains, a reality TV show where 10 of the most iconic TV villains come together to compete for a whopping cash prize. She’s also the host of Out TV’s Hot Haus, a reality television competition series aimed at finding the next queer sex symbol.

Man, revenge is a dish best served ICE cold.

Play



RELATED CONTENT: Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Delivers Omarosa Manigault Newman A Nasty Read Before Leaving ‘House Of Villains’