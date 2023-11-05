MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany Pollard, known in reality television streets as “New York,” had the internet gagging after verbally eviscerating Apprentice veteran Omarosa Manigault Newman on E!’s House of Villains.

On the episode that aired Nov. 2, Pollard, along with VH1’s Bobby Lytes and 90 Day Fiancé’s Anfisa Arkhipchenko, made the House of Villains’ hit list. This list helps determine who’s eliminated from the series. During a segment on the show, each villain had to self-advocate to stay in the home, and fan-favorite New York didn’t mince words.

“I’m the original, H-B-I-muthaf**kin’ C, and I deserve my spot here in the House of Villains. So I need y’all to keep me here. I don’t want a sympathy vote. I don’t need a sympathy vote. But I need y’all to understand the pecking order,” she expressed emphatically during her plea.

Lytes cracked up at Pollard’s matter-of-fact shade.

“So you don’t want my sympathy vote, is that what you’re saying,” Newman asked her confident competitor.

Pollard gathered her thoughts, fixed her hair, and proceeded to dog walk Newman verbally.

“Omarosa… Omarosa.”

The Apprentice alum recapped what New York said, emphasizing that she “didn’t want” Newman’s vote. Pollard went in.

“Since I already said that, Omarosa. May I also say that I find you to be a cock-sucking, c*m-guzzling Republican c**t? And I sleep better at night knowing that you’re not in the White House.”

The cast’s reactions to New York’s verbal drag were the perfect indicators that the VH1 alum has always given good television.

The 49-year-old diva responded, “And ladies and gentlemen– this I receive from the legend.”

As if she had a choice. Lawd.

Black X users instantly went up for Pollard’s read once the clip went viral online.

Pollard was ultimately evicted from the House of Villains.

In October, the 41-year-old reality television veteran spoke exclusively to Page Six about why she was participating in the E! Network series highlighting villains.

“When [my] agency called me and pitched it to me, I thought, ‘This sounds like old-school reality TV.’ [We’re] getting back to the roots, in a house living with people you don’t know, strategizing, conniving and backstabbing. It’s delicious.”

Pollard, for her part, felt equally compelled by the offer.

“I felt like I would not not be a part of something called the House of Villains. Hello, it’s on E!” Pollard added. “I done had three nose augmentations on E! and breast lifts and this and that, and that and the third. I’ve already bared it all, so I might as well come on and be nasty, villainous ‘New York.'”

Pollard is reality television royalty, being the first Black woman to lead a reality dating competition series with VH1’s “I Love New York” in 2007.