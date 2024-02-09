MadameNoire Featured Video

James Wright Chanel filed a lawsuit against reality star Chrisean Rock in the Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, Feb. 6, for reportedly assaulting him backstage at Tamar Braxton’s Los Angeles concert Nov. 10, during her Love and War 10th Anniversary Tour.

The Los Angeles Times reported Wright accused Rock (real name Chrisean Malone) of assault with a deadly weapon and battery, claiming she punched him in the face backstage at Novo, a downtown Los Angeles club, breaking his two teeth and calling him a homophobic slur.

Wright claimed Rock assumed she was performing at Braxton’s show, but the multihyphenate recalled Rock only being invited to participate in a dance performance at the end of the show. When Wright relayed that information to the Baddies star in the dressing room, Rock reportedly became irate and laid hands on the hairstylist. She allegedly struck him several times while wearing rings. The lawsuit said her rings were equivalent to brass knuckles.

“She hit him multiple times in the face for no reason at all. We were surprised that she was able to leave the facility that night,” Wright’s lawyer, Kevin Anderson, said. “She had on rings that were pretty much equivalent to brass knuckles.”

Those in the room interfered and pulled Rock from Wright and allegedly spewed a homophobic slur at Wright, adding she would hit him again.

Wright was transported to the hospital with broken teeth and gashes on his face. He even posted a video of him reportedly getting his teeth fixed at a dentist’s office. In the video, he affirmed the reports were accurate and that it happened for no reason.

“This happened to me for no reason. I was attacked for no reason… No, I’m not going to show my face… If you saw my face, you’d be pissed off. My face is tore up. So now I have to get teeth fixed that someone damaged,” Wright said.

Braxton also attested to Rock assaulting Wright and her being in the dressing room when it happened.

A video of Wright’s face surfaced after the incident, where the “Love & War” singer’s sister Toni Braxton cleaned his face, which appeared red and slightly swollen in the nose area.

People off-camera asked Wright if he was pressing charges, and he confirmed, stating, “I ain’t did nothing to that girl.”

After the incident, Chrisean went on Instagram Live, seemingly unfazed by her reported actions.

“Go ahead and press charges that you can’t press. Go ahead and try to file a lawsuit that you can’t even file,” she said. “I’m that bitch, and I’m covered. Covered by God. You tried to embarrass me publicly like I deserved that… be safe. That’s all I got to say…That fake crying ain’t gon save you.”