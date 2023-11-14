MadameNoire Featured Video

Tamar Braxton apologized to James Wright Chanel and Chrisean Rock after the latter two were involved in an alleged physical altercation at her Love and War10thr Anniversary Tour stop in Los Angeles Nov. 10.

The 46-year-old “Let Me Know” singer took to Instagram Nov. 13 and alleged that Chrisean “assaulted” her background singer James backstage at the show. Tamar addressed the alleged fight out of love for her team but refused to explain. Towards the end of the clip, she said she wouldn’t speak on the violent incident again because it’s taken a heavy toll on her and her staff.

After gushing over James, she apologized to him for being subjected to physical violence while on the job. She also apologized to Chrisean and wished the 23-year-old Baltimore native didn’t always think everyone was out to get her or set her up. Longtime Braxton family fans may know that the musical clan is from Severn, Maryland, around 30 minutes outside Chrisean’s hometown, Baltimore.

Tamar said she wanted to take the fellow Maryland native under her wing. She clarified that she didn’t ask Chrisean to perform during the Los Angeles concert stop. The youngest Braxton sister apologized to her team and thanked Chrisean for showing up.

“I just feel like I can’t make anybody happy,” Tamar emotionally admitted.

“I didn’t set you up. I didn’t tell anybody not to play your music. I just wanted everyone to come and have a good time, and that’s really the spirit of it all,” she said to Chrisean.

“I really wish she would have hit me instead of him,” she tearfully noted about James’ alleged assault.

Footage from the concert showed Tamar welcoming Chrisean on stage as her “sister.”

The 23-year-old reality star talked throughout Tamar’s performance of “Love and War” and was seemingly on the stage when she wasn’t supposed to be.

Tamar revealed on X Nov. 13 that James had to get a new set of teeth since Chrisean allegedly laid her hands on him.

The background singer spoke out about the incident while at the dentist’s office. He said, “This happened to me for no reason. I was attacked for no reason… No, I’m not going to show my face… If you saw my face, you’d be pissed off. My face is tore up. So now I have to get teeth fixed that someone damaged.”

“The anger or whatever the issue was wasn’t toward me,” James added, reflecting on Chrisean’s allegedly violent behavior.

The “Vibe” musician deleted all her social media accounts since the fight. Rumors about the incident suggest that the 23-year-old mother of one was mad because she thought she would perform during the Los Angeles tour stop.

According to Vibe, a member of Braxton’s team, Le Troy Davis, claimed Chrisean arrived at the venue “drunk, with 1,000 people, smelling like weed.”

