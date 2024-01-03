MadameNoire Featured Video

More details emerged involving the Christian Rock, Tamar Braxton, and James Wright controversy. Unauthorized leaked backstage footage obtained by TMZ showed Tamar and her sister, Toni Braxton, and their first encounter with Chrisean during a prayer circle in her dressing room.

In the video, the “Love & War” singer was mid-prayer when Chrisean approached the sisters—her jewelry clanking loudly—to stand between them.

Chrisean’s loud jewelry distracted those in the prayer circle, including Toni, who pivoted her attention to the source of the loud rattling.

Toni appeared shaken as the Zeus reality star shimmied her way between the Braxton sisters, oblivious to Toni putting her hands behind her back and looking annoyed.

A confused Tamar stopped her prayer, prompting the 23-year-old “Vibe” rapper to urge her to continue. As the singer persisted, Chrisean kept her head down while attempting to grab Toni’s hand, unaware that the 56-year-old icon placed it behind her back.

The Baddies star held the singer’s elbow instead. After the prayer ended, Toni acknowledged Chrisean by touching her shoulder, and Tamar hugged the rapper.

Toni got the bulk of the criticism, with many slamming her for not holding Chrisean’s hand in prayer. But sista Tamar stepped up and defended her in a recent YouTube video.

According to the 43-year-old songstress, no one was permitted in the dressing room except for the allotted dozen, especially during prayer. So, Chrisean walking in when security should’ve stopped her caught everyone by surprise.

“Toni and Chrisean did not know who each other was, alright? so Toni was like, ‘Well, who is this person coming in between me and my sister?’ Me and Toni both, when it’s time to pray [and] we in our dressing room, don’t nobody come and interrupt. Period!”

Tamar resumed, clarifying Toni’s lupus prevented her from grabbing Chrisean’s hand.

“If I get sick, if you get sick, it’s no big deal. If she get sick, she go to the hospital. So, what she not finna do is touch a stranger’s hand, embrace a stranger,” she said. “She don’t know Chrisean from Adam. When she walked in, it kind of startled everybody.”

A second video displayed the events following Chrisean allegedly assaulting James.

Still in Tamar’s dressing room, James exhibited his injuries obtained from the altercation, including his chipped tooth and his bleeding nose, as Toni cleaned the blood from his face.

“I’m pressing charges! I didn’t do nothing to that girl,” James exclaimed.

As MadameNoire previously reported, Chrisean’s cameo at Tamar’s LA concert in November turned violent and eventuated in backup singer James’ hospitalization for his chipped tooth and bloodied and bruised face.

Tamar explained that she invited Chrisean tete-a-tete to the LA stop of her Love and War 10th Anniversary Tour. However, Chrisean was under the impression she was performing.

Tamar and Travis, her friend and witness, elucidated that the singer’s staff tried to adapt to Chrisean’s demands and needs. But the reality star became agitated when Tamar’s former tour manager, LeTroy Davis, disregarded her invitation and precluded the reality star from performing, leading to her lashing out at James.

Founder of New Black Cinema Keinon Pierre alleged in an IG post that LeTroy and producer Rodney Atwaters Jr. leaked the videos since they were the only ones in possession of them, which LeTroy denied in the comments.