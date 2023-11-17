MadameNoire Featured Video

Chrisean Rock is not threatened by the possibility of facing legal action after she allegedly knocked the teeth out of background singer James Wright Chanel’s mouth backstage at Tamar Braxton’s Nov. 10 concert in Los Angeles.

Chrisean took to Instagram Live Nov. 14 and tauntingly addressed Tamar and the singer’s staff, according to AceShowBiz. The “Vibe” rapper’s livestream session came days after the alleged assault happened, and Chrisean expeditiously deleted all her social media accounts.

In screen recordings of the Instagram Live captured by Hollywood Unlocked, Chrisean said, “Go ahead and press charges that you can’t press. Go ahead and try to file a lawsuit that you can’t even file.”

“I’m that bitch and I’m covered. Covered by God,” the 23-year-old added before accusing the R&B songstress and the latter’s team of intentionally setting her up. “You tried to embarrass me publicly like I deserved that… be safe. That’s all I got to say… That fake crying ain’t gon save you.”

In addition to her rant full of expletives and name-calling, Chrisean accused James of lying about the injuries he sustained. While bottle-feeding her baby in an airport, the young mother claimed that Tamar tried to make her look bad to gain clout.

“They need that for their career because they don’t have one,” Christian boldly stated.

While none of the clips included Chrisean addressing Tamar and James by name, the Crazy In Love star claims she directly responded to things the “Love and War” singer’s camp has said since the alleged fight went down.

In a Nov. 13 video posted on Instagram, Tamar said she personally invited Chrisean to attend her Love and War 10th Anniversary Tour stop in Los Angeles. That said, the youngest Braxton sister denied ever planning for the 23-year-old to perform at the show. Tamar expressed sadness surrounding Chrisean feeling like the night was a setup. She also claimed on X that James had to get new teeth after the alleged assault.

James posed a video of himself from the dentist’s chair.

He said, “This happened to me for no reason. I was attacked for no reason… No, I’m not going to show my face… If you saw my face, you’d be pissed off. My face is tore up. So now I have to get teeth fixed that someone damaged… The anger or whatever the issue was wasn’t toward me.”

