Usher has dropped a new music video ahead of his highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance — and it’s a vibe.

On Feb 2., the R&B hitmaker released a sizzling visual for his Afrobeats-inspired hit “Ruin,” which will appear on his ninth studio album Coming Home. The song features Nigerian producer and singer, Pheelz.

In the 3-minute-long visual, which was filmed on an iPhone 15 Pro, Usher tries to find love with several baddies throughout the video. The opening scene captures the 45-year-old singer dancing and getting intimate with a beautiful woman inside his lavish bedroom. Then, the camera quickly pans to show the Grammy winner whipping up a meal with another gorgeous dame inside his big kitchen. In the latter portion of the fun video, Usher links up with Pheelz at a fun house party to dance the night away.

Ultimately, Usher finds love at home with his daughter, Sovereign Bo. The end of the Afrobeats banger video captures the music vet hanging out with his 3-year-old daughter in the living room. In 2020, the “Yeah!” singer welcomed Sovereign with his longtime girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea. The couple also share a 2-year-old son named Sire.

Fans react to the “Ruin” music video on X.

Fans are digging Usher’s new Afrobeats song and visuals. On X, formerly Twitter, netizens praised the Grammy winner for stepping outside of his R&B sound to deliver something new. One user claimed that the star sounded similar to Brandy on the new track — but in the best way possible.

“Really loving his vocals on this,” the user named @4everRnbGenius added.

Many fans agreed, and some said that they would love to see the duo collaborate on a future track or a remix of “Ruin.”

An Usher and Brandy collaboration is something we would love to see happen in 2024. The duo have never worked together musically, but they were rumored to be dating in the late ‘90s. Usher also played Brandy’s love interest, Jeremy Davis, on Seasons 3 and 4 of Moesha.

Usher will perform at the Superbowl LVIII Halftime Show on Feb. 11.

As previously reported, Usher will headline the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on Feb. 11 — and the star has some big things in store for the show.

During an interview with Vogue in January, Usher revealed that his Halftime Show debut would be filled with “killer choreography,” skating and a few special guests scattered throughout the 13-minute performance.

“This night was specifically curated in my mind to have R&B take the main stage,“ he said. “Not just R&B music, but R&B performance, R&B connection, R&B spirit.”

The Super Bowl Halftime Show will also pay homage to legends like the late Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, according to the singer.

“I’m thinking about the fact that I’ve been able to walk through the front door as a result of their sacrifice and ability. So I’m carrying a little bit of that,” Usher said.

“It’s made me feel joyous. It made me feel like I want to go out there, and I want the world to smile when they look at me. I want them to feel something, and feel my passion, my love, feel like I was the right person to sit in this position, and I was the right person to bring this kind of energy and love and connection to the entire world.”

Coming Home will drop on the day of his highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. This will mark the R&B star’s first album since 2016’s Hard II Love.

