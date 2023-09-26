MadameNoire Featured Video

Prepare to say “OMG” when Usher headlines the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on Feb. 11, 2024. The Grammy Award-winning artist confirmed the exciting news in a press release Sept. 24.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” the 44-year-old star gushed.

“Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Usher tapped Marshawn Lynch, Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr., and Deion Sanders to help tease the big news.

Inspired by the opening scene from his "Confessions Pt. II" music video, Sanders, Lynch, Beckham Jr., and Kardashian called the R&B crooner to drop the big news about his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show gig.

Inspired by the opening scene from his “Confessions Pt. II” music video, Sanders, Lynch, Beckham Jr., and Kardashian called the R&B crooner to drop the big news about his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show gig.

The Atlanta resident spoke to Zane Lowe about the major milestone on Apple Music.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Usher feels relieved that he can talk about his huge career milestone.

“It’s been a lot to keep secrets from my own kids at home,” the father of four told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in an interview released Sunday. “A very, very close-knit group of people knew, and we’re really excited about the entire thing. Obviously legacy — but more than anything — the fact that this is the most grand stage to ever play on.”

Usher’s dropping a new album.

Usher’s ninth studio album, COMING HOME, will also drop on the day of his highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. This will mark the R&B star’s first album since 2016’s Hard II Love.

“It’s a love letter, once again, to the legacy of my career,” Usher told Lowe of the upcoming project.

“I’ve been coming home in a lot of different ways, the choice of music and reconnection to some of the people that I’ve worked with from my past and always wanted to work with,” the star — who recently announced the final dates for his popular “My Way” Residency in Vegas—said.

“In a sense, I’m coming home because I’m in that comfortable space. When you’re at home, you’re comfortable. When you’re at home, you feel connected… there’s a lot of honesty.”

Usher will reunite with legendary music producer L.A. Reid for his forthcoming album. In 1997, the star released his iconic R&B ballad, “You Make Me Wanna…” on Reid’s LaFace Records.

“We’re coming together. I’m coming home. I’m back home with my team. You know, even when you see the artwork, you’ll understand it… It’s a celebration of music,” he added.

