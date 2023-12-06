MadameNoire Featured Video

Usher finished the final chapter of his “My Way” Las Vegas residency on Dec. 2 at Dolby Live at Park MGM and was emotional during the last song, “Without You.”

A fan captured the heartwarming moment, showing the shirtless “U Got It Bad” singer on his knees with his face in his hands. Usher hunched over while his performers cheered him on and patted his back.

He lifted his head to the audience and got up, only to turn away to hide his tears. His teammates formed a tight circle around him and patted his shoulders and back.

The 45-year-old legend returned his focus to the audience and adjusted his shiny silver pants before continuing “Without You” acapella.

Usher invited the crowd to sing along as he used his feet as the beat.

“God bless you. I love you,” Usher told the crowd.

An X (formerly Twitter) user reflected on Usher’s final residency performance, recalling when he spoke to Trevor Nelson about having a Las Vegas residency in 2004, predicting its prodigiousness.

In the nostalgic video, Nelson told Usher to promise he won’t do a Las Vegas residency. The “Hey Daddy” icon said he couldn’t promise that before diving into how magnificent his residency would be.

“You know what, because I am such a theatrical artist, I would love to be in a space,” he said. “If I did decide to go to Las Vegas, it would be the most phenomenal thing you’ve ever seen in your life. It wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh, God, he’s washed up. And now, this is his opportunity just to, you know, collect as many checks as he wants to.’ No, it would be a phenomenal show.”

Usher quoted the video, writing, “I saw it then…look at me now.”

There have been numerous viral moments from Usher’s residency, notably the Keke Palmer controversy, where her ex-boyfriend bashed her on social media for her choice of outfit at the concert. There was also Usher’s steamy lap dance he gave to A’ja Wilson.

With the residency finished, the “OMG” singer can now focus on his Super Bowl Halftime Show, unfolding Feb. 11, 2024, which he confirmed Sept. 24.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” he said, per a MadameNoire report. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

We wonder what his emotions will be like for Super Bowl LVIII.