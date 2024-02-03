MadameNoire Featured Video

Despite the seemingly increasing number of beef Megan Thee Stallion has been entangled in lately, the self-proclaimed “Houston Hottie” shared some exciting news on Instagram with her fans.

On Feb. 2, Megan revealed the details of her new deal with Warner Bros. Music Group.

“Thank you, GOD, ðŸ™ðŸ½ Hotties, today HISSTORY was made !!! Today, I signed a distribution deal with my new family @warnermusic, where I maintain my INDEPENDENCE as an artist anddd OWN MY MASTERS AND PUBLISHING ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥.”

Megan also shouted out Roc Nation for supporting her.

The “Savage” rapper continued, “This is thee first deal of its kind !!! I hope artist still on the come up or even artists who are already established never get discouraged by all the obstacles that come with this industry! Even with all the odds against me, I fought for MYSELF, the hotties fought for me and, @rocnation fought for me!!! I’m forever grateful!!! Let’s REALLY KEEP RUNNING IT UP HOTTIES! Shout out to MAMA HOLLY. I know she’s guiding me through all this ðŸ’™ #HOTGIRLPRODUCTIONS.”

The “Hiss” femcee’s comments section went up for Megan’s amazing news.

“SOOOOOOOOO Proud of you baby girl!!!! ðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œ,” Taraji P. Henson penned regarding Megan’s new deal with Warner Bros.

Parking Lot social media personality Lynae Vanee also congratulated Megan.

“This has to be so fulfilling and affirming. I am so happy for you!”

Someone else wrote an affirming congratulatory message acknowledging that she was blessed and highly favored, “Boom! Congratulations sis. You deserve all great things! Your guardian angel has your back!ðŸ‘ðŸ¾ðŸ‘ðŸ¾ðŸ‘ðŸ¾”

Megan has stayed in the headlines after dropping new heat and seemingly verbally addressing the beef with Nicki, Drake and whoever else has a problem with the gorgeous lyricist.

Nicki’s attempt to clapback at “Hiss” with “Big Foot” failed miserably. And fans alleged Megan popped off on Drake on the track when she referenced a male having surgery scars.

“These niggas hate on BBLs and be walkin’ around with the same scars/ Real curvy, no edging, niggas fight to get in my section/ Don’t speak on my body count if the dick ain’t worth coming back for seconds.”

The verse continued, “Cosplay gangsters, fake-ass accents/ Posted in another nigga hood like a bad bitch.”

While the Houston rapper didn’t admit that she was directly targeting folks, Megan did say, “Hit dogs holler.”

Her new record deal with Warner Bros. comes after a contemptuous separation from Megan’s original label owner, Carl Crawford. In 2021, she sued the 1501 Entertainment owner, citing that she fulfilled the obligations of her recording contract. Carl would eventually apologize to Megan, blaming his inexperience in the industry on his fuckery and greed.

Anyway, it looks like Megan is still getting the last laugh.