At one point in his music career, Usher was in talks with Pharrell, Diddy and Jay-Z to form a supergroup, but the Grammy Award-winning singer said that their big vision never came to life.

Usher dropped the truth bomb Jan 31. during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast.

“You’re gonna hate me for this one. Jay-Z, Pharrell, Diddy, and I were supposed to be a group – yeah, that’s crazy,” the veteran performer said as Sharpe’s jaw dropped to the floor.

Flabbergasted by the R&B singer’s response, Sharpe asked the 45-year-old artist why he said, “no” to the opportunity.

“I didn’t say no. I didn’t say yeah,” Usher clarified. “I think that we just got caught up in the moment. We were talking about music and how we were gonna flip it and the business of it. And somehow, man, we just got distracted…and it never happened. You know? That’s the one that I actually wish would have happened.”

Thankfully, their creative chemistry never fizzled.

Over his career, Usher has collaborated with Diddy, Pharrell and Jay-Z individually. Pharrell produced the star’s 2002 hit “U Don’t Have To Call,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Song Chart. That same year, the Atlanta-bred singer dropped his smash single “I Need a Girl (Part One)” alongside Diddy. Eight years later, Usher would team up with Jay-Z on “Hot Tottie,” which appeared on his sixth studio album, Raymond v. Raymond.

Usher is still beating himself up for turning down the opportunity to join the cast of Dream Girls in 2006, in which he would have starred alongside Jennifer Hudson and Beyoncé. David Geffen — one of the film’s producers — reached out to the singer personally to offer him a role in the critically acclaimed flick.

“It just didn’t happen,” he said regretfully. “I think I had everybody hit me about this joint, too. I had Eddie Murphy hit me. Brandy hit me.”

Further along in the interview, Usher shared another unknown fact, this time about Beyoncé.

While chopping it up with Sharpe, Usher revealed that he was assigned to supervise a young Bey and the original members of Destiny’s Child when they came to Atlanta for the first time.

“This was before Destiny’s Child became Destiny’s Child,” the star — who is set to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show later this month — said. “I think I looked over them while they were doing something in the house. I had to watch them because I was like the authority.”

Before the group became a trio, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson were the original members of Destiny’s Child. At the time, they were known as The Dolls, a quartet formed by songwriter and producer Darryl Simmons. When asked if he knew Bey was going to grow up to be an “international superstar,” Usher said he knew something was super special about the mother of three.

“As Destiny’s Child, they all thrive…They all are an incredible unit,” the “Love in this Club” artist said.

“Beyoncé had a talent, and also too, a brilliance and a brightness that was much different.”

Celebrity choreography Frank Gaston Jr. helped Usher to “see” Bey’s talent.

“He always told me, ‘Man, she is really special. You gotta keep your eye on her’…and really great for my sister to see that she has done amazing.”

Watch the full episode of Usher’s Club Shay Shay’s appearance below.

