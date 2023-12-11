MadameNoire Featured Video

OG Destiny’s Child member LaTavia Roberson is tired of people thinking she and LeToya Luckett were ousted from Destiny’s Child because they were dating the twin lead singers of Jagged Edge, Brandon and Brian Casey.

LaTavia discussed the almost 30-year-old drama when Carlos King opened up the can of worms on the Dec. 5 episode of his podcast, Reality with The King. The girl group OG gave the biggest eye roll when the podcast host mentioned the rumor that the group’s friendships fractioned when Destiny’s Child teenagers started getting male attention. Carlos noted that the word on the street was that the Casey Twins were in LaTavia and LeToya’s ears, telling the teen girls that Destiny’s Child’s manager, Mathew Knowles, was giving special treatment and high pay to his daughter, Beyoncé, and the group’s other member, Kelly Rowland.

“Can’t nobody get in your head unless there’s something to be gotten in your head about. Me and my relationship had nothing to do with foul play being done. It had nothing to do with my relationship. I’m sick of people trying to say that and pin that on that. It’s ridiculous. It’s ludicrous. [I’m] tired of hearing it.”

“First of all, we all had boyfriends. Me and LaToya weren’t the only ones,” the former R&B Divas: Atlanta star added.

In addition to shooting down speculation that she and LeToya were dismissed from the group because they were boy-crazy and unfocused, LaTavia revealed that involving lawyers in the group’s contentious time was more impactful than she and the other longtime member being ousted.

“We just wanted a business manager to go in with him [Mathew] so were were all protected,” LaTavia said of her and LeToya allegedly pushing for equality across the board.

“It wasn’t about us and our boyfriends,” the now-mother of two added, displaying her annoyance at the thought with an eye roll.

The “Say My Name” music video — which came out in 2000 — notoriously included Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin instead of LaTavia and LeToya.

The Destiny’s Child OGs previously stated that the life-changing music video is how they learned that they’d been booted from the group they helped achieve global success, according to Stereogum. LaTavia emphasized that she didn’t want to harp on the past or how things went sour because it couldn’t be changed.

“It was never between me and the girls. It was things between management. You cannot fire the group’s management. You cannot do that. My story has not changed. It is what it is, and it was what it was. We’re all adults now, and we all have love for each other,” she stated.

LaTavia confirmed that she dated Brandon Casey of Jagged Edge, while LeToya Luckett dated his twin, Brian.

LaTavia described Brandon as her “first love.” She noted the two young lovers met through being labelmates and that they dated for ten years, although she also knew about his side pieces.

Elsewhere in her Reality with The King interview, LaTavia told Carlos about getting into Destiny’s Child (then called “Girl’s Tyme”) at age seven, healing from addiction and the misconception that she’s bitter.





