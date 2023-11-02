MadameNoire Featured Video

Usher reportedly could not convince Justin Bieber to share the stage with him during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

A source told the Daily Mail the My Way musician, 45, is trying to persuade Justin, 29, to share the spotlight with him. However, the insider claimed Justin wasn’t interested. The source stated Justin is focused on his health following a Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis — which he made public in June 2022.

Moreover, the source alleged that Bieber didn’t want to participate in the Halftime Show because the “Sorry” singer wanted to land the big gig on his own someday.

Although Bieber is well within his right to decline an invitation, it’s worth noting that several artists have performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show more than once. Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake, and Bruno Mars are among the megastars who have repeatedly appeared.

While the 29-year-old is allegedly “flattered” by the request, he’s not budging on his stance regarding Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“He [Bieber] is leaning towards letting Usher do his thing and would rather have the opportunity to do the Super Bowl on his own in the future if he were to be asked,” said the source.

Usher and Bieber share a long professional history.

Pop culture fans will recall that Usher was instrumental in helping a then-young Bieber navigate his early stardom. The Canadian “Where Are You Now?” singer was only 15 when the music covers he posted online were discovered by talent agent Scooter Braun, and Usher took him under his wing.

As Bieber’s career grew, the musicians collaborated on songs such as “First Dance,” “Somebody to Love (Remix)” and “Peaches (Remix).”

The two stars also performed together during the Atlanta stop on Bieber’s Purpose tour. The duo performed some of Usher’s hit songs like “U Got It Bad,” “I Don’t Mind,” and “U Don’t Have to Call.”

During a joint interview, the “U Remind Me” singer stated, “Whether Justin is up or down, I want to be that person who he knows will be around for him no matter what. Whether the world is singing your song or not, you got a brother that rocks with you in me.”

Usher’s highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show is set to go down Feb. 11, 2024, in Paradise, Nevada, — a city adjacent to Las Vegas.

