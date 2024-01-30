MadameNoire Featured Video

Chrisean Rock appears to be mending her toxic relationship with Blueface — and the rapper has paid tribute to her on-again, off-again boo with a new tattoo.

On Jan. 28, the 23-year-old mother of one took to Instagram to share a before and after video of her new face tat dedicated to the “Thotiana” rapper.

In the short clip, Rock gave fans a look at an unshaded sketch of her new tattoo, which appears to be on the right side of her cheek, extending down to her jawline. The fresh ink pays homage to Blueface’s mugshot from 2022 following his arrest in Las Vegas connected to a shooting incident.

At the end of the video, Rock gave fans a complete look at the tattoo fully shaded in — and it was packed with so much detail. The 3D-looking image nailed all the attributes in the original mugshot, capturing everything from Blueface’s shaggy beard to his petite face tattoos.

In the caption, Rock urged for Los Angeles County officials to “free” her “papa” Blueface, who was thrown in L.A. County Jail earlier this month for violating his probation connected to a 2021 assault case, according to TMZ. The rapper will reportedly remain behind bars until July.

“I love you,” she added in the Instagram caption.

The shocking face tattoo comes just days after Rock announced she would be “moving back” with her trifling baby daddy.

On Jan. 26, the burgeoning femcee posted a photo of herself throwing up a peace sign in front of a moving truck packed with all her belongings to announce the big news. Social media users were shocked to see the former Blue Girls Club star rekindling her relationship with the Cali emcee due to the way he treated her following the birth of their son, Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr.

Blueface, 27, left Rock to be with his high school sweetheart, Jaidyn Alexis, with whom he also shares children. The rapper accused Rock of cheating with several different men and claimed that he wasn’t the father of their child. In late December, the hip-hop star alleged that he took a DNA swab of Chrisean Jr. and that the results proved that he wasn’t the father. At the time, Rock appeared to be happily booed up with Ohio rapper K Suave, and she was adamant about cutting off all ties with the ill-famed celeb. She also had her massive chest portrait of the “Disrespectful” rapper covered up with a rose tattoo.

Welp, it looks like Rock and Blueface are back on their b.s. together. We hate to see it.



RELATED CONTENT: YOOO! Chrisean Rock’s Has Wig Malfunction En Route To The 2023 BET Awards, And We Are Screaming