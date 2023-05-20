MadameNoire Featured Video

Blueface put Chrisean Rock to the test to see what she truly thinks about their sex life. On May 18, the rapper uploaded a video to Instagram that captured the 24-year-old pregnant reality star sitting down for a lie detector test.

The short clip kicked off with the “Thotiana” artist asking Rock, “Is this the biggest dick you’ve ever seen?”

The Ohio native, who was hooked up to a bunch of wires, responded, “Yes. I love you, so this is gonna be [easy].”

Blueface quickly followed up with another raunchy question.

“Is this the best sex you ever had?”

Chrisean responded with a quick “Yes” right before the lie detector test coordinator confirmed she was telling the truth.

In the comments section, fans of the toxic duo had a lot to say about the on and off again couple’s rocky relationship. Some users weren’t happy to see Rock back together with the rapper-turned-reality TV star after he accused her of cheating and denied being the father of their child in March.

“Nah, she went back I’m so disappointed,” wrote one user.

A second naysayer commented,” That guy does not love her at all. He humiliates and degrades her!!”

A third fan penned, “Can’t help who you love frfr, I don’t feel bad I just hope this part of her life helps her in the future.”

Some Instagram users got a kick out of seeing Rock answer the naughty questions.

“Bra needa stop fakin’ like he don’t love dat girl,” one fan chimed in.

Another user joked, “He should’ve asked am I the father of your baby.”

A third person quipped, “Then follow it up with ‘What’s the ETA?…4 more months.”

Despite the couple’s turbulent relationship coming to a head in March, it looks like the toxic duo is trying to work things out for the sake of their forthcoming bundle of joy. In late April, the couple told TMZ that they were thinking of baby names for their little one. Watch the video below.

