Chrisean Rock and Blueface are feuding online again, and this time, the aspiring Baltimore rapper is dragging the California artist for his alleged recent porn search. During an Instagram Live session Dec. 11, the 23-year-old femcee claimed that she found gay porn in Blueface’s search history online.

The matriarch, who welcomed a son with the controversial rapper in September, told fans that she didn’t want her former boyfriend raising their child due to the recent finding.

“Let’s talk about what I saw in his search history. I was going to keep it to myself,” Rock said before she took a deep pause. “I don’t know if he’s taking d–k in the butt. I don’t know why you’re watching gay porn.”

Rock continued, “I’m glad you don’t want to be my baby daddy. I don’t want no fruity loop raising my kid, respectfully. I’m sorry. I apologize because I’m attached to a f–king weirdo that says weirdo shit online that doesn’t make sense.”

The reality TV star’s eyebrow-raising gay porn rant came hours after her trifling baby daddy accused her of sleeping with Cardi B’s estranged husband Offset on X, formerly Twitter.

“You literally f–ked Cardi B’s husband a couple of weeks ago I’m tired of niggas looking at me while they f–king you get the rest of ’em gone asap, please,” Blueface, 26, penned Dec. 10. The “Thotiana” rhymer alleged that Rock and the “MotorSport” rapper had a sexual encounter in November, but the father of three quickly deleted the posts.

Offset denied creeping with Rock.

During her lengthy Instagram Live session Monday, Rock pondered whether Blueface — real name Johnathan Jamall Porter — was jealous of her burgeoning romance with Ohio rapper K Suave.

The femcee recently had her new boo’s name tattooed on her wrist. She also covered up the massive portrait she had inked of Blueface on her neck with a rose tattoo. The rap baddie completed her new ink with a tattoo of her son’s name — Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr. — in the middle of her chest.

“Is he mad about this, or, is he mad about this?” the “Vibe” artist asked as she flashed her new tats at the camera. “Go f–k with K Suave. I call him Suave. I call him Daddy. I call him everything,” she added during her fiery Instagram Live session. “F–k Blueface, I had to find a new bae. I ended up manifesting Suave because that’s my new bae.”

Before their heated back and forth online, Blueface took to X Dec. 9, claiming that he wasn’t the father of Rock’s son. The deplorable rapper alleged that he “snook” and collected a DNA swab from the baby.

“DNA test results came in… I am not the father,” he penned. “It’s a bittersweet feeling because I was coming around to it, but definitely in my best interest. Thank you, Jesus,” he added.

Yikes!

Will these two ever give it a rest?

