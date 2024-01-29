MadameNoire Featured Video

The fangs are out in Megan Thee Stallion’s first single of 2024, “HISS,” dropped on Friday, Jan. 26, and a feud has already brewed from it.

As snakes do with predators, Megan hissed at all her haters and enemies in her recent heat, advising everyone she was not one to mess with. Throughout the track, the Grammy-winning rapper lambasted those who disparaged her publicly for clout without naming names. And she seemingly threw shots at her ex, rapper Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine, and imprisoned rapper Tory Lanez.

But what has everybody in a chokehold are her lyrics seemingly directed at fellow rapper Nicki Minaj.

“All of you bitches is weak, on the bible/talkin’ shit form where no one can find you / I can never be judged by a bitch that was dancin’, makin’ R. Kelly go viral,” the 28-year-old femcee rapped in “HISS.”

Many believe these lyrics were Megan taking jabs at Minaj because of her song “Up In Flames” from her 2012 album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded the Re-Up, which mentioned R. Kelly.

“Even R. Kelly couldn’t touch the kid,” Minaj rapped. Another bar that substantiated the belief that Megan dissed Minaj (and her husband Kenneth Petty) read, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law.”

Megan’s law, first enacted in 1995, requires authorities to keep communities updated on sex offenders’ whereabouts. Petty is a registered sex offender.

Minaj didn’t take kindly to the lyrics and came for Megan on X (formerly Twitter).

“Y’all wanna bring up family members???!! And lying on your dead mother?!?!! Lied to Gayle. Lied on & FUCKED your best friend, man?!!!!! Told me to drink & go to the clinic if I was pregnant,” Minaj wrote. “All [because] I wouldn’t let your funky butt pour liquor down my throat? B!ch think she a bully ’cause she gets a Roc Nation brunch every year. Be mad @ PARDI!!!!!!!!!! He told all your tea, but you’re taking shots at my family? Bwahahhhahahaaaaaaa get up on yo good foot!!!!!!”

Minaj continued in subsequent X posts.

“Megan’s law. For a free beat, you could hit #MeganRAW.”

The Barbz drew up the Instagram Live session, where Megan supposedly tried to get Minaj to drink despite her and Petty trying for a baby. She allegedly also encouraged the “Anaconda” rapper to get an abortion if she did.

“What a disgusting serpent!!!!! Y’all post Pardi song under this. They paid to make it disappear. LET’S GOOOOOO! Lying on your dead mother is insane, too. But PARDI said it. #ItWasntMe.”

The Pink Friday hitmaker quoted a Twitter post from 2011, when Megan tweeted, “My mama really want me to slap her in her motherfuckin’ face!”

“Repent wicked woman, repent,” Minaj quote-tweeted.

Following the cheating claims against her ex, Pardi, in “Cobra,” Pardi came out with “Thee Person,” making crazy allegations, like alleging her gorgeous figure stemmed from liposuction. Thee Stallion got her lick back, rapping, “He can’t move on, can’t let it go (Let it go), he hooked, nose full of that Tina Snow. And since niggas need Megan help to make money, bitch, come be my hoe.”

In another line, she rapped, “I’m way too fuckin’ cocky to take him back if he been cheating’.”

Megan addressed Lanez’s stans, instructing them to hop out her DMs and comments. She suggested they “download JPay”—a payment service prisons use to enable outsiders to communicate with inmates—and cry to their hero or schedule conjugal visits with him.

In her latest serpentine releases—”Cobra” and “HISS”—a new Megan is present, showing the rapper shedding her old self and adapting the new her. And we’re here for it!