MadameNoire Featured Video

Pardison Fontaine gave a wishy-washy response when asked point-blank whether he cheated on Megan Thee Stallion.

During a recent guest appearance on the Lip Service podcast, the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated musician denied Megan’s claim on her song “Cobra” that she caught him cheating on her.

“That’s not what happened at all,” Pardison, aka Pardi, told Lip Service co-hosts Angela Yee, Gigi Maguire and Jasmine Brand.

The hosts pressed the rapper to clarify whether or not he was unfaithful to Megan, 28, and the “Backin’ It Up” artist asked, “Is hiding text messages cheating?”

“What’s considering cheating?” he added.

The female podcast hosts seemed unamused by the male rapper’s coyish response regarding what constitutes cheating in an exclusive romantic relationship. Angela and Gigi referenced the specific accusation Megan made and asked if the Houston Hottie did catch Pardi receiving oral sex from another woman.

The “Hoop Earrings” artist denied his ex-girlfriend’s claim and said, “Absolutely not.” He also denied having sex or being physically intimate with another woman while he and Megan were in a relationship.

Earlier in the clip, the 33-year-old conceded that hiding messages from Megan while they dated was “inappropriate.”

Gigi outlined that in her perspective, anything someone did that they wouldn’t do right in front of their romantic partner was cheating. After that definition, Pardi admitted he’d been unfaithful to Megan in that way.

Megan dropped “Cobra” in early November. In the song, she rapped, “ Pulled up, caught him cheatin’/ gettin’ his dick sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’.”

Pardi clapped back and made a full-on diss track about his former girlfriend. In a song titled “Thee Person” — released later that month — the 33-year-old said Megan was a “beautiful girl” with a “disgusting” soul. He implied that she made the cheating allegation in “Cobra” to use him for clout. He also suggested that Megan was the first to be unfaithful in their relationship.

“The way that you painting this picture’s a shame. How many times did I catch you texting them niggas? You did you first I just did me bigger.”

When Megan and Pardi officially broke up remains a mystery. In his Lip Service interview, the male rapper confirmed that he’s dating singer Jada Kingdom. Megan’s love life has been under wraps for months, but it was rumored she was dating professional soccer player Romelu Lukaku earlier this year.

RELATED CONTENT: “Pardi’s New Girlfriend Jada Kingdom Denies ‘Side Chick’ Allegations Amid Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Cobra’ Song Scandal– ‘It Wasn’t Me'”