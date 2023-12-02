MadameNoire Featured Video

Auntie Luenell (full name Luenell Campbell) drew devil horns on a photo with record executive and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs with zero fucks given.

The comedian walked down the halls of the iHeart Radio studio with a black Sharpie in her hand and stopped at a photo of DJ Khaled, Diddy and Asahd Khaled.

Luenell opened the market and drew a mustache under Diddy’s nose, horns on top of his head and an X on his jacket.

As the 64-year-old comedienne turned to walk away, she looked back at the camera, shrugged her shoulders, and continued.

In the caption, she wrote, “Nuff said. Boy bye. #Justice4KP.”

Onlookers sounded off in her comments about her actions to the photo.

“Auntie been in the industry long enough to know.”

“She said what she said without saying anything.”

“It was the strutting away after for me. I know that’s right, Aunty.”

“Why I have so much respect for you. Ya keeps it one hunned.”

The #Justice4KP hashtag translates to “Justice for Kim Porter,” referring to Diddy’s late lover, who died on Nov. 15, 2018, from lobar pneumonia.

Despite the medical examiner ruling her death as natural, many people believe she was murdered. Al B. Sure, Luenell’s friend and the father of Quincy Brown, Kim’s eldest child, also thought she was murdered and posted about it before deleting it in 2020, MadameNoire reported.

“I just found this footage from the morning I learned of @LadyKP’s aka #KimPorters murder and how it ripped the soul from my physical body,” he wrote in a deleted Instagram post. “I do know very clearly that #Kimberly didn’t just check out all of sudden over [pneumonia]. That’s some bull sh** Really? This is where I get in trouble. We just celebrated our son @Quincy’s new deal and Christmas special with Netflix, and she was in fantastic health as well, laughing seeing me and @Diddy’s mutual exchange at the theater. I’m going to leave it here.”

Gene Deal, Diddy’s former bodyguard, who has been spilling many of Bad Boy Records founder’s business on The Art of Dialogue, called Diddy’s relationship with Kim “volatile,” recalling a time she defended herself against an allegedly abusive Diddy.

“One night, when they were at home, at Kim’s house on 110th street, he wanted to, you know, put his hands on her in the wrong way,” Gene said. “And Kim took one of those corkscrews and ripped his wrists up.”

The corkscrew hit an artery, causing the rapper and producer to get sent to the hospital.