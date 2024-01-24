MadameNoire Featured Video

Chris Brown shut down all rumors of him and Quavo squashing their nearly eight-year beef after fans spotted them sitting next to each other at a Paris fashion show.

According to TMZ, Quavo and Brown were captured on video sitting right next to each other on Sunday, Jan. 21, at the Rhude Menswear Fall/Winter ’24 showcase. Rapper and Halle Bailey’s boyfriend DDG sat on the opposite side of the former Migos member.

As Quavo sat on his phone, occasionally glancing up at the show, the “Under the Influence” entertainer kept his hands folded between his legs, leading many to believe the two stars buried the hatchet.

However, the 34-year-old took it upon himself to set the record straight, claiming he wouldn’t let anyone stop him from getting his cheddar.

“Can’t pick who [you] sit by. Fuck all that growth shit. Nigga not finna fumble my bag for little niggas.”

For those unaware, many fashion shows pay for celebrity appearances.

From their body language to demeanor, commenters could sense the two were uncomfortable and weighed in.

“DDG and Quavo could’ve switched seats.”

“He’s chewing gum like, ‘This man better watch them knees, elbows, and feet.'”

“Chris got Quavo pretending like he’s texting on his phone. Quavo nervous.”

“As a Taurus, I knew inside he was raging to knock that nigga tf out.”

“Quavo fake scrolling is killing me.”

“Look how he sitting and chewing that gum. He on goo.”

“Nah, whoever set up that seating knew what they were doing… Chris ain’t trying to get in No Trouble for the rest of his life.”

There’s much speculation about what started the Quavo and Breezy beef, but according to TMZ, it had something to do with Karrueche Tran, whom Quavo dated in 2017, immediately after she and Brown broke up.

Quavo and Brown were reportedly close friends before Tran dated the Migos fellow. But once Quavo and Tran got together, Brown allegedly felt “betrayed” by his actions.

And then, at the 2017 BET Awards, the two artists almost duked it out.

In 2021, Quavo and Jack Harlow competed against 2 Chainz and Lil Baby in a 2-v-2 basketball match and won.

Brown took to his IG story and challenged the Migos member and Harlow to a 2-v-2 match.

“They knew who not to ask for on that two-on-two basketball,” Brown wrote. “I would’ve cooked Quavo and Jack! On my soul! Guess they wanted a smoke-free zone.”

Quavo clapped back, “Chris Brown ain’t cookin’ nan. Call [the] next nigga.”