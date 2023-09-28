MadameNoire Featured Video

The latest lawsuit against Chris Brown accuses the singer of not paying back over $2 million he reportedly used to invest in two Popeyes chicken restaurants.

City National Bank (CNB) — headquartered in Los Angeles — is suing Brown, musician The Dream, and others over an alleged multimillion-dollar loan, according to court documents obtained by the Blast. Despite multiple parties being attached to the loan, City National Bank argued that the “Unloyal” artist is responsible for seeing the repayment through, as he alleged was the agreement’s “personal guarantor.”

CNB claimed the funds were received in 2018. Its lawsuit outlined that “as of February 17, 2023, borrower and guarantors owe $2,140,901.74 in unpaid principal and interest.” Of that sum, Chris himself reportedly owed $1,314,367.40. The Blast added that Chris and The Dream are seemingly with an investment group attached to the two Popeyes. City National Bank filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles, where Chris lives, although the case technically resides in Georgia.

In the latter state, the court already ruled that the bank is due repayment. The Los Angeles lawsuit is seemingly an effort to collect funds from Brown within the state he resides in.

The possibility looms of the bank making additional strides to collect payments from The Dream as well, noted the source.

Brown is currently facing other legal and financial battles. The $71 million lawsuit filed against the 34-year-old singer by his former housekeeper — who says she was mauled by the singer’s dog — is ongoing. Additionally, XXL reported in January that Brown owed $4 million in back taxes.

No information was shared on what became of the two chicken-serving establishments that Brown and his co-investors borrowed the money for. That said, the Tappahannock native reportedly owns 14 Burger King restaurants in his home state of Virginia.

His other investments include a Gulfstream VI private jet, a diamond-encrusted Rolex Sky-Dweller watch, an anime-inspired customized Lamborghini Aventador, a Bugatti Veyron, and his home in Agoura Hills, documented The Richest.

Brown’s net worth is 50 million, as of his Celebrity Net Worth page, last updated in June. HipNewHipHop outlined in August that the performer’s net worth is a culmination of his musical success, sold-out tours, and “artistic ventures in painting and dance.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Chris Brown Has So Much ‘Drip’ He Built A ‘Department Store’ Outside His House”