Chris Brown was reportedly in another heated quarrel less than 24 hours after his allegedly violent altercation with Usher May 6.

The “No Guidance” singer aggressively stepped to someone in chaotic footage from the Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas, shared by TMZ. Chris was audibly and visually aggravated as he yelled, “I got it, I got it!” while security quickly circled him.

Those around the musician tried to de-escalate whatever was happening before it blew up further. Chris’ latest episode went down during Missy Elliott’s set at the star-studded festival.

There were no further details regarding what led to Chris’ outburst or whether it was related to his alleged fight with Usher.

Both artists had back-to-back performances at Lovers & Friends despite the reported row.

Chris hit the stage and brought out Tyga and Bow Wow during his set — right before Usher’s time slot.

The “Daddy’s Home” singer posted a short clip of his face on his Instagram Stories before he took the stage, and he had no visible injuries from the morning’s debacle.

In the early hours of May 6, Chris and Usher got into a fiery argument at the former’s Skate Rock City Roller Rink 34th birthday party.

Chris’ temper allegedly went off after attendee Teyana Taylor paid him no mind at the rink. When the “Look At Me Now” singer got disrespectful, Usher, 44, reportedly stepped in and defended the Harlem-repping songstress.

Usher’s chivalry supposedly aggravated the “Under The Influence” artist even more, so much so that the two verbally duked it out. Then, Chris and his crew reportedly dipped from his own birthday bash, but Usher followed them out.

Footage of the two male musicians scrapping isn’t online, but sources say Usher’s nose was running blood after he and Chris’ hand throwing.

Word on the street is that Chris had beef with Teyana because she didn’t do a Michael Jackson-related project with him due to a previous professional commitment she was locked into.

