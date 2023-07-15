MadameNoire Featured Video

Future is back out in these streets panini-pressed over his ex-fiancée, Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson. And it didn’t go unnoticed on social media.

On July 13, the “Move That Doh” artist teased a new single he’s featured on via Instagram, titled “Turn Yo Clic Up.” The single and official video from The Migos’ Quavo dropped July 14. Future’s verse was particularly problematic. He took a shot at the Denver Broncos’ star quarterback in one of the verses.

In “Turn Yo Clic Up,” Future raps “fuck Russell” while boasting about having “big dawg status.”

“Big dawg status, bill hopper/ I ball in his mall for my brothers/ Goyard bag, tote the Corduroy/ I got it out the field, fuck Russell.”

Russell has been living rent-free in Future’s head since he married Ciara in 2016. Folks on social media sounded off about the shady verse on Quavo’s “Turn Yo Clic Up.”

Clearly, folks aren’t playing about the champion quarterback. The irony is for all of the 39-year-old’s bitter and toxic rhetoric. He claimed that he wasn’t a toxic partner in relationships. In a 2022 interview with GQ Magazine, Future denied that he was the issue.

“People have their own definition of what toxic is,” he said. “[These women] all were toxic to me. They just don’t want to admit it.”

Lies.

Later in 2022, the Atlanta rapper told Billboard that eventually, he saw himself with a wife, but marriage didn’t mesh with his “rock star lifestyle.”

“If I were married, at home with my kids, man, it’d be way different,” he revealed. “That’s a life I never lived. It’s something you dream about. That’s one of my dreams. It’s easy for other people, but for me, it’s just like, man, this rock star lifestyle, it don’t gel well. For even creating music, I just feel like I’m missing out on something; If I don’t make the music a certain kind of way.”

Anyway, Russell and Ciara ain’t thinking about him.