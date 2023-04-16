MadameNoire Featured Video

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s daughter, spoke out about her experience with Internet trolls on television for the first time. The 23-year-old CEO of the Choc Factory appeared on Karamo and revealed she has been under low-level scrutiny after announcing her engagement to Wayne Deuce.

The interview shed light on how bullying and commenting with hateful speech things on the internet can impact someone in real life.

Karamo started the interview by explaining how he saw the comments on social media about Broadus’ complexion, her body image, and people saying Deuce is only with her because her father is Snoop Dogg.

“Just being in the public eye. People are going to say things, whether you are posting something good or you posting something bad. There is always going to be somebody negative. So it brought me to a place that I don’t wish on anybody,” Broadus said.

The hateration intensified when the hip-hop princess revealed the two were engaged. Broadus told Karamo that she waited a day to post it because she knew the folks were about to go in.

“This is supposed to be the happiest moment in my life. When I look at the comments, it makes me the saddest girl in my life,” Broadus said, referring to people calling her ugly in her engagement photo. “When people say those things, and you’re already dealing with insecurities, it triggers it because you already have someone online saying this about you, and I’m like, damn, that’s how I feel.”

Broadus got candid and deeply unpacked the other personal layers of what she’s facing, including battling depression and lupus. It started when she was a child.

“I got sick at the age of 6. Imagine being sick that young. I don’t know what’s going on. I’m just going to the doctor. I’m taking all these medications, and medications make you mentally feel some type of way as well,” Broadus said. “It was just a lot to go through as a little girl, and I’m still going through as an adult.

The comments Broadus is seeing also show the complex plight of colorism that hits deepest when she goes on the Internet, something she always unfortunately faced, Broadus told Karamo.

“I felt like when I was a kid. I was always an outcast. My brothers are light skin. They are slimmer. Even my friends, I have light skin friends with curly hair. I just was always different,” she said.

Broadus told the daytime host that although she is becoming better at brushing off the haters, receiving hateful comments still hurts.

“I’ve been bullied all my life, so like, when I first got social media, it is like I get more negative love than positive love,” Broadus said. “It’s always bout how I look, and what size I am, and my skin, and it just brought me to a place where I just didn’t want to be here no more.

She aims to help young people find their inner power to turn negative feelings into positive changes for themselves.

“If I had all of this instilled in me when I was younger. Whatever anybody had to say about me would not have even mattered,” she added.