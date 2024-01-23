MadameNoire Featured Video

It went down on the latest episode of Baddies East. Clips showed rapper Sukihana and Gia “Rollie” Mayhem duking it out and all hell breaking loose.

While enjoying dinner in Jamaica, tension rose among the women of Baddies East, particularly between Suki, 32, and Rollie.

The two were up and arms, standing in each other’s faces, trash-talking after Suki voiced her disapproval of Scarface throwing water on Smiley. Rollie challenged the “Hood Rap” lyricist to throw hands, letting her know she was ready to throw blows.

Suki continued asking, “So, what’s up?” and asserted she stood on business. The rapper then told Rollie that her thickness didn’t save her from an ass-whooping and called her an STD.

“Biggie knocked your ass out. Biggie dusted you. You didn’t even want to fight Biggie,” Suki reminded her.

Then Rollie and Sukie soon began brawling, causing security and others to interfere and diffuse the situation. Rollie grabbed Suki’s wig and paraded it around as both women continued yelling at each other after the physical fight ended.

But the drama was far from over. Scarface then splashed water on the “Eating” hitmaker’s face. The rapper approached Scarface, but her friend, Sapphire, held her back.

“F—k that hoe up,” Suki told Sapphire.

Instead of teaching Sapphire a lesson and defending her friend, Sapphire persists in diffusing the tension.

The 32-year-old turned her frustration on her friend for not having her back.

“I said, ‘Sapphire, go get that hoe,'” Suki said during her confession. “And she acted like she ain’t see it. B—h, what? You scared? I’m trying to figure out what the f—k you have going on. Are you okay?”

During her confession, Sapphire explained she just wanted to keep the peace and calm Suki down.

“She said a lot of hurtful things to me, personally,” Sapphire said, adding that she wanted to prevent other things from transpiring.

Suki wasn’t having it as she tried to get her friend off her. Natalie told Sapphire to release Suki, but Suki’s friend responded that it wouldn’t have happened if someone stopped it.

Commenters reacted to the massive brawl, with some commending Suki for standing on business.

“I really didn’t care for Suki before Baddies, but I’ve gained respect for her.”

“Sapphire stepped harder for Mariah Lynn than her own best friend. When I say people do it for TV, I mean it.”

“Oh, baby, Sapphire would have been [cut] off.”

Suki took to X to thank those for supporting her, sharing that she felt alone at times but felt happy seeing others relate. She also wished she had friends who were like her.