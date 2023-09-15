MadameNoire Featured Video

Sukihana is letting fans know she’s not the one to mess with. People have bashed the rapper’s lyrical content, but she had enough after people condemned her for her conduct on the VMA carpet on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Suki opted for a black dress and strappy heels as her debut VMA appearance ensemble, but she didn’t let the invite stop her from being Suki. The “Born By the River” lyricist stretched out, ass up, on the carpet, serving spicy looks.

But broke people came for Suki about how the award show wasn’t the place for her raunchy behavior.

One X user took things far, posting, “Let’s cancel Suki. She really make Black b***hes look horrible.” Many agreed with the comment, but Suki clapped back and pulled receipts to show that people had done worse before her, simultaneously proving that critics are way more harsh toward Black women than white women.

“Y’all been looked horrible. Stop blaming me,” Suki quote-tweeted.

The “EAT” rap sensation used the late model Anna Nicole Smith as an example. At the 2005 Australian VMAs, Smith wore a pink and brown floral-like dress, short in the front but long in the back, a popular style in the early ’00s. She then dropped the top part of the dress to reveal the MTV logo painted on her boobs. Although boob tape covered her goodies, the action was meant to be promiscuous and came into the limelight of Janet Jackson’s 2004 Super Bowl nip-slip. Yet Smith didn’t receive half the backlash Jackson and Suki received.

Suki elucidated she wasn’t bashing Smith and said she missed “all the white thugs that use to run television,” like the Viva La Bam show and Smith.

Suki invited her followers to post photographic proof that others were raunchy before she emerged. Fans understood the assignment. One fan posted Miley Cyrus’ infamous VMA performance with R&B singer Robin Thicke. Another posted the video of two Black women deep-throating a raw hot dog in a Publix store.

Another X user posted a photo of Snoop Dogg between two women who wore transparent, netted tops that failed to hide their bosoms with leashes around their necks. People brought up Lizzo’s Los Angeles Lakers game moment, where she wore a dress with the ass part cut out.

Regarding the VMAs, there have been numerous “naked” looks, from Lil Kim’s lavender jumpsuit with the pasty covering her boob to Charmed actress Rose McGowan walking the carpet in a chainmail dress that showed her in an animal print thong, which Amber Rose mimicked.

And all Suki did was pose on the floor in a long dress.