Sukihana and Rollie Pollie got to scrapping in the trailer for the Season 4 premiere of Baddies.

The “Eating” rapper and the Baddies alum exchanged expletives and insults before their intense tussle ensued. Sukihana — often called Suki — said Rollie was a “tired ass hoe” before she squared up and threatened to deliver a knockout. The rapper, who also stars on Love & Hip Hop, pushed the Baddies vet several times as those standing around in the crowded room watched things escalate.

Before the short clip ended, Rollie seemingly threw the first swing.

Fans of the Baddies series couldn’t help but highlight and comment on Suki’s seemingly fiery addition to the show’s latest cast. Those who tuned in at 8 p.m. for the season premiere’s debut on Sept. 17 commented that the women’s fight didn’t even appear in the episode. Some even speculated that the altercation wouldn’t air until toward the end of the season.

“This show is perfect for Suki. She can let her ghetto and rachetness be free without being judged.” “Suki ate.” “Suki know god damn well she cant fight lmao. Who hyped her?” “Ummmm, I love Suki but she really got the wrong one phuckN wit Rollie 😂.” “Y’all that fight is not coming till the end of the season 😭. It’s called an opening fighting they used to do it all the time on Oxygen [for] BGC [Bad Girls Club].”

Baddies‘ fourth season, titled Baddies East, comes after previous seasons filmed in Atlanta, the broader South, and the West Coast.

Executive producer and Bad Girls Club O.G. Natalie Nunn noted in a separate trailer for the Zeus show’s latest season that the cast took their bad girl behavior to “Washington D.C., Baltimore, Philly, Atlantic City, New York and Jamaica.”

HelloBeautiful previously reported that Season 4’s familiar faces include Natalie, Rollie, new mother Chrisean Rock, Stunna Girl, Scottie and DJ Sky.

Newbies who may be familiar to viewers from other reality shows are Suki, Sky Days [Black Ink Crew], Mariah Lynn [Love & Hip Hop: New York], Camilla Poindexter [Bad Girls Club] and rapper Siya [Sisterhood of Hip Hop]. Baddies fans will also be introduced to Season 4 cast members Tee, Smiley, Ahna Mac, Chrisean’s sister Tesehki, and TikTok star Woah Vicky.

Various trailers for the news season teased drama, beefs and fights — including Natalie, Chrisean, Tesehki, Suki, Rollie, Woah Vicky and more.

The first episode of Baddies East is available to stream now via Zeus.

