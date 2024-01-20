MadameNoire Featured Video

Sukihana was ready to throw hands while defending Smiley on Baddies East.

On the Jan. 14th episode, the rapper nicknamed Suki stood up for Smiley during a hot-tempered moment of the cast’s trip to Jamaica. The musician stood on business while speaking to Natalie Nunn, the primary fight instigator of the night. Suki made it clear she wouldn’t witness Smiley getting ganged up on, especially when the latter’s back was up against the wall.

The “Casamigos (Pour It In My Cup)” singer emphasized that Smiley is a grown woman and mother who deserves respect. She told Natalie that Smiley should be allowed to leave instead of being pressured into withstanding the group’s bullying. She also said that Smiley lying to the group wasn’t as big of a deal as it was made out.

“Smiley’s ass done caused a whole lot of problems in the house, but my thing is like, all y’all jumping up on her,” explained Suki in her confessional. “Y’all yelling at her, y’all pouring drinks on her. It’s like, alright, y’all doing too much.”

Everyone wasn’t feeling Suki’s choice to stand up for Smiley.

Natalie argued that she’s a mother too, so Smiley didn’t deserve special treatment. Meanwhile, Scarface, aka ET, said Suki was “thirsty for camera time,” and Ahna said she was tired of the “Eating” emcee altogether.

“I know you’re captain of the hoes, but we not captain-save-a-hoe,” Ahna said. “You need to stop making excuses for the Smiley girl. This bitch [Smiley] keeps showing her fucking ass all the time, like how much is we gonna defend the bitch?”

Footage from the chaotic evening showed Natalie yelling all up in Smiley’s face.

Natalie told her target that the group didn’t “give a fuck” about her feelings. From the side, Scarface followed up on the bullying and disdain by dousing Smiley with a bottle of water.

In the Zeus Network’s Instagram comments, online users seemingly agreed that the group bullied Smiley before Suki stepped in.

“If they know Smiley is like this and fragile, why y’all keep bullying and torturing her?” “This is becoming the Bullies East at this point.” “Smiley genuinely looked so sad.”

In Sunday night’s episode, Suki fought with Rollie, and Natalie threw hands with Scotty.

The latest updates from Suki alleged that the recently-tapped Baddies East reunion was *unsurprisingly* another battle royale. See some of her recent Instagram uploads below.

