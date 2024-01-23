MadameNoire Featured Video

The time has finally arrived! Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson and her irresistible lover, Common, seemingly confirmed their relationship in a preview clip from the latest episode of her talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The interview happened on Season 2, Episode 69, which premiered Jan. 22.

Common, 51, appeared on Hudson’s talk show with the means to promote his self-care book, And Then We Rise: A Guide to Loving and Taking Care of Self.

Like many interviewers and talk show hosts, Hudson, 42, got “down to business” and asked if he had a boo thang. As audience members applauded, Common gave a superb response.

“So, yes, and I’m in a relationship that is one of the most beautiful people I’ve met in life,” Common said. “She’s smart, she loves God, she’s got something real down to earth about her. She’s talented.”

The rapper threw out specific details about his girlfriend, with all signs pointing at Hudson.

“But I set my standard kind of high,” he continued. “Because she had to have the EGOT, she had to win an Oscar on her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show.”

“Oh, okay,” Hudson gushed.

In 2022, Hudson achieved EGOT status at the Tony Awards — unless he was secretly dating Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn, Rita Moreno, Helen Hayes or Viola Davis.

On Jan. 20, the Dream Girls actress teased fans with an Instagram Reel showing the two on set, staring intimately into each other’s eyes while conversing as Snoop Dogg’s “Sensual Seduction” played in the background.

But her Jan. 21 post of Common kissing her cheek had adherents ringing the wedding bells in her comments.

“Is he [going to] propose?”

“He’s going to marry her. I just know it!! I love this so much!!”

“Common…if you don’t do good by Jennifer, we (the sistas of the world) will cancel you out!!! Do not hurt our Jennifer.”

“Y’all are so cute together! Common, please Marry her. It will be worth it.”

Hudson posted another sneak peek of the exclusive interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show‘s Instagram on Monday, Jan. 22, where the two discussed his book. Hudson expressed her approval of his book cover’s yellow color scheme and the yellow buttoned-up shirt he wore to the interview.

Common shared how yellow brightened his mood.

“I wanted to wear this yellow on your show because I was so enthused and inspired and happy to be coming here,” the rapper said. “And this material kind of reminds me of you.”

Hudson noted how mushy it looked, and her boyfriend agreed, adding, “It’s mushy…you love mushy.”

He continued, “You want to look nice on The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Hudson complimented her man as he fawned over her beauty.

“You look so well-kept. And I love a well-kept man, honey,” Hudson said.

Before the two seemingly publicly confirmed their relationship, they were spotted holding hands on Wednesday, Jan. 17, while walking into Crypto Arena and toward their courtside seats for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks game.