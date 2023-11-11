MadameNoire Featured Video

Honey, Jennifer Hudson is singing in the rain in her relationship with a “mystery” man, the singer shared with CBS Mornings on Nov. 6.

The Dream Girls actress sat down with anchors Gayle King, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil to discuss the new season of The Jennifer Hudson Show, her once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do a duet with Smokey Robinson and motherhood.

As the end of the interview approached, Gayle took the opportunity to address her dating life.

“Professionally, Jennifer’s doing well. Personally, Jennifer’s doing well,” Gayle started. “Word on the street is you’re very happy…with someone who shall remain nameless.”

The 42-year-old “Spotlight” songstress confirmed she was “very happy,” never confirming if she was dating fellow Chicagoan and emcee Common.

Burleson chimed in, asking if she was “booed up.”

“Booed up? Hmmm, I think it’s more sophisticated than booed up.”

When questioned if her relationship was more of a “situationship” or entanglement, Hudson responded, “It’s definitely not an entanglement. That’s for sure.”

Last summer, rumors surfaced of Jennifer possibly dating rapper and actor Common following his breakup with comedian Tiffany Haddish.

MadameNoire reported in July that a source spotted the two Chicago natives getting “cozy and flirty” at Vedge, a vegan and vegetarian restaurant in Philadelphia, adding there was lots of “cuddling and giggling.”

Around the time, the two performers were filming their upcoming action-adventure film, Breathe.

Jennifer seemingly confirmed she was involved with Common when a TMZ paparazzi called the two “the cutest couple ever.”

The “Think Like A Man” actress directly responded, “Thank you.”

Regardless, the tight-lipped singer successfully prevented any more information regarding her possible relationship with the “Glory” songwriter from slipping.

The TMZ reporter inquired if fans would see a future collaboration with the two, sneaking in the rumors that the two traveled to London for a “romantic” vacation.

Around that time, the Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop played in the city. Jennifer served as a producer for the show, and Common attended. They were reportedly photographed backstage.

“I like how you slipped some vacation,” she said. “Okay, I don’t know about that part, but I don’t know…It’d be dope to see two Chicagoans together, but I don’t know about that. We’ll see!”

Addressing the rumors about her and Common dating, Jennifer stated while shrugging her shoulders, “Rumors say a lot of things. But [Common’s] a beautiful man, I’ll give you that. That’s for certain.”

The two entertainers star in Stefon Bristol’s action film Breathe, where they play husband and wife. The movie was announced in May 2022 and will debut in 2024. The film is centered around a mother and daughter fighting to survive in a world where air supply is scarce.