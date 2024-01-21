MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper and singer Doja Cat was added to her mom’s restraining order request against the star’s older brother, which included serious allegations.

Per a TMZ report, the “Ain’t S—t” rapper’s mom, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, requested a temporary restraining order from a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Jan. 12 against her 30-year-old son, Raman Dalithando Dlamini.

Doja’s mom had a previous temporary restraining order against her son, but it expired. In the recent filing, Sawyer added Doja’s name, claiming she also needed protection from Dlamini and made a few allegations to support her request. Deborah claimed Dlamini knocked Doja’s teeth out one time and gave her cuts and bruises. Doja’s mom said he stole and destroyed some of the Grammy-winning performer’s property. In addition to the physical abuse claims, Sawyer accused Raman of verbally abusing Doja “in a very degrading and demeaning [manner].”

According to the matriarch, Doja feels “unsafe and traumatized” because of Dlamini’s alleged ways.

Sawyer wrote in the lawsuit that Dlamini had threatened and physically abused her numerous times over the past year. She claimed his most recent attack on her happened in early January 2024. The Los Angeles judge granted Sawyer a temporary restraining order but denied the same protection for Doja, stating the star would have to file her own request.

The Shade Room caught up with Dlamini on Thursday, Jan. 18, who seemingly finished his run at a park, and asked him about the restraining order and allegations against him.

Doja’s brother denied the allegation and handed the reporter a “no comment” as he continued walking. But the interviewer continued peppering him with questions, asking about the restraining order.

“Nah, I don’t have a restraining order against me,” Dlamini stated. He also confirmed that Sawyer’s allegations in the court filing were false.

“I haven’t seen anybody in years, bro. What are you talking about?” He added.

As for the claims of physical abuse toward his mother, Deborah, Dlamini denied those also.

Before Doja’s potential family drama surfaced, she was at odds with her fans after she expressed her disapproval of her fans referring to themselves as “kittenz.”

In a since-deleted post, she labeled her fans “creepy” and went off about them naming themselves.

“My fans don’t name themselves s—t,” the “Kiss Me More” hitmaker said. “If you call yourself a “kitten or f—g ‘kittenz,’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

In another post, She insinuated she had no personal connection to her fans, saying, “I don’t even know y’all.”