Doja Cat warned her white fans not to let the N-word slip from their mouths while she performed “Ain’t Shit” during the Omaha, Nebraska, stop of her Scarlet tour Dec. 8.

Right after she and the crowd sang the song’s opener, the musician sternly said, “Watch your mouth if you’re white,” before hopping into the track’s chorus. “Ain’t Shit” — the 11th song on the pop singer’s 2021 album Planet Her — includes the crooner repeatedly singing, “Niggas ain’t shit.”

In a fan’s TikTok clip capturing the Omaha tour date, Doja sang, “Niggas ain’t shit, come up in your crib/ All up in your fridge, can’t pay rent.”

The TikTok user Kaydee Meseck said, “Doja had to check the crowd rq [right quick]” in the post’s caption.

Disturbingly, many commenters argued that Doja shouldn’t have put the word in her song if she didn’t want all of her fans to sing along. The netizens argued that Doja asking white fans not to use the word was reverse racism. Others argued that nobody, including Black people, should be using the word and its variations.

Other TikTok users agreed with Doja telling her white fans not to sing along.

“It’s crazy ppl still think they can say it because they’re at a concert or [because] it’s in a song. Just STFU.” “Caucasians never have the right to use this word in any context, ever.”

One commenter asserted that the musician calling out her non-Black audience members was a display of growth. “She’s come a long way from those Tinychat rooms,” the TikTok user typed.

The 28-year-old singer-rapper, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is a Los Angeles native of white and South African descent.

Doja has faced intermittent backlash since entering the spotlight due to controversies surrounding her racially offensive actions.

In 2020, the musician went viral after evidence resurfaced of her saying the N-word in online chat rooms with allegedly alt-right-leaning white men.

In an Instagram Live session, Doja said she didn’t understand why the Tinychat room she frequented was considered an alt-right, “white supremacist” space. She said racism was present on other social media platforms, but Tinychat was less “monitored.” Regardless, she apologized to those offended and said she had “never been involved in any racist conversations.”

The artist’s 2015 song “Dindu Nuffin” also resurfaced. The title refers to a phrase mocking Black people who’ve been harmed by police brutality and maintain their innocence. As MadameNoire previously reported, the internet thought the song made light of Sandra Bland’s death.

Doja ultimately apologized for releasing the extremely offensive track. To explain herself, the singer said “Dindu Nuffin” was “written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me.”

“I made an attempt to flip its meaning but recognize that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music,” she added.

In October 2023, Doja made headlines again when she wore a t-shirt with the face of Neo-Nazi comedian Sam Hyde on it. The musician later posted another selfie in the same shirt, with Hyde’s face cropped out. She captioned the post with a slew of eye roll emojis.

