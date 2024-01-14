MadameNoire Featured Video

It appeared Yung Miami supported the alleged victims involved in the ongoing Sean “Diddy” Combs sexual assault cases after she reportedly axed him from her pending BET reality show, the Jasmine Brand reported.

For clarification, the City Girls rapper, 29, had the music mogul in the project before the allegations dropped. Following the onslaught of sexual assault claims, Miami picked up on the severity of the situation and yanked her ex-beau from her show.

Sources claimed Miami now has to retape scenes from several episodes that contained Diddy, 54.

In September 2023, the 29-year-old Caresha Please podcast host announced she had a reality show in the works. She further detailed her reality show in November 2023 with Billboard News, saying, “It’s a reality show about me. I think I’m calling it A Day In The Life of Miami.”

The City Girls appeared on the Breakfast Club with Charlamagne tha God, where the duo clarified that JT wouldn’t likely be on the reality show because her focus is strictly music.

The air date has yet to be determined.

Miami’s latest move with Diddy is only one of his many fading partnerships.

On Nov. 28, 2023, Dr. Steve Perry, the founder and head of the Capital Preparatory Charter Schools, announced the demise of the school’s partnership with the Bad Boy Records founder.

“Following a comprehensive evaluation, a decision has been made to end the partnership between Capital Preparatory Schools and Sean Combs,” said Dr. Perry. “While this decision was not made lightly, we firmly believe it is in the best interest of our organization’s health and future.”

After singer Cassie (full name Casandra Elizabeth Ventura) came forward with her sexual assault and physical violence allegations, Diddy began reaping the consequences of his alleged actions, like stepping down from his chairman role at Revolt.

Eighteen businesses disassociated themselves from the 54-year-old mogul’s Empower Global, an e-commerce platform for Black-owned companies in support of the alleged victims.

“As a women-owned and -led company, we do not and will not linger in a gray area about the mistreatment of women,” said Ashli Goudelock, the founder of luxury skin-care brand Tsuri.

According to Rolling Stone, Diddy had a reality show in the works that was being produced by James Corden’s production company Fulwell 73, but that project was axed.

Cassie spilled horrific details about her relationship with Diddy in her November lawsuit.

Diddy and the “Me & U” singer dated on and off from 2007 to 2018. And in those many years, Cassie claimed the entrepreneur forced her to engage in sex with multiple male prostitutes and would film it.

She alleged the rapper broke into her house and raped her in 2018 after she tried to end their relationship.

The two settled the lawsuit a day after she filed the lawsuit.

Three more women came forward with sexual assault and physical violence accusations. One woman under Jane Doe claimed Diddy and two other men “ganged” raped her in 2003 when she was only 17.

Diddy took to his Instagram and denied the claims against him, claiming the “individuals” were “looking for a quick payday.”