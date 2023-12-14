MadameNoire Featured Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly losing money from his Empower Global project as sexual assault allegations continue to pile up against him.

According to Rolling Stone, 18 brands that were affiliated with the hip-hop mogul’s Empower Global brand have reportedly severed ties with the music exec’s e-commerce platform. Launched in July, the website is a digital marketplace that aims to “expand and magnify” Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.

Over a dozen brands connected to the site reportedly distanced themselves from the project after Cassie — real name Casandra Ventura— filed a disturbing sexual assault lawsuit against Combs in November. Several other women have come forward with harrowing sexual assault allegations against the rapper-turned-entrepreneur since then. Haby Barry — founder of jewelry brand Fulaba — said the decision was a no-brainer.

“Fulaba is all about empowering women and girls,” Barry told Rolling Stone. “We will not associate with anything or anyone that is counter to our values.”

Annette Njau, House of Takura’s founder, said she cut ties with Empower Global the same day Cassie filed her eyebrow-raising lawsuit against the music exec.

“We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable,” Njau explained. “We believe in victims’ rights and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people.”

Brands who work with Empower Global are required to pay a $35 monthly subscription to house their products on the platform. When items are sold, the company takes “a 10 percent cut of sales as a marketplace fee,” Rolling Stone noted.

High-end footwear designer Rebecca Allen said that she was already debating whether to part ways from the project due to low sales. The recent sexual assault allegations confirmed her decision.

“These harrowing allegations have expedited our decision, and we ended our partnership with Empower Global earlier this month,” Allen added.

Cassie filed and quickly settled her lawsuit against Combs in November.

Inside Cassie’s explosive lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court Nov. 16, the 37-year-old singer alleged Combs “lured” her into an “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” shortly after she met the New York native and signed to his iconic record label, Bad Boy Records, in 2005, according to court documents obtained by CNN. The “Official Girl” artist claimed that she was 19 when she met the music icon.

The Grammy Award-winner and Cassie dated on and off for nearly a decade before they split in 2018. Throughout their relationship, Cassie alleged that the “Last Night” rapper forced her into having sex with multiple male prostitutes and filmed her “sexual encounters.” When she tried to end their relationship in 2018, the R&B hitmaker claimed that Combs broke into her home and raped her, according to the suit.

Combs vehemently denied the allegations, but he privately settled with the singer one day after the lawsuit was filed. The former pair settled on “amicable” terms. In late November, the hip-hop titan announced that he would be temporarily stepping down from his chairman role at Revolt.

Combs shared a statement to his Instagram account Dec. 6 in which he maintained his innocence. He vowed to “fight” for “the truth” and claimed that his accusers were “looking for a quick payday.”

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he added.

Read the full statement below.

