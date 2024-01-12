MadameNoire Featured Video

Gary Owen is one of the latest comedians to weigh in on the absolute shitstorm Katt Williams stirred up when he sat down on that couch and had drinks with Shannon Sharpe on his YouTube show Club Shay Shay.

During an episode of his podcast Getsome with Gary Owen, the 49-year-old appeared to cosign the shots Katt fired over the alleged shadiness of Steve Harvey and Rickey Smiley. Of course, Owen didn’t accuse anyone of stealing his jokes or hating on him because of the role he got to play. Instead, Owen’s issues with Harvey seemed to stem from paid worth a damn while collaborating with the Kings of Comedy star.

“I just did ‘Hip Hop Squares,’ The show DeRay [Davis] used to host, and I filmed three episodes in one day on ‘Hip Hop Squares’ and made four times the money I made doing two weeks of ‘The Steve Harvey Show,’” Owens said.

Owens went on to claim Harvey approached him about making more money by making him a “sidekick” on his show and by partnering up with him for a “spin-off.”

Owen talked about the “bad feeling” he got after meeting with one of the talk show’s producers, who thought they had a better idea of what comedy is than the comedian.

“He’s shooting everything down. He goes, ‘No, no, we’ll handle that. We’ll handle the sketches,’” Owen said, explaining that he wanted more creative control over what he did on the show.

“You ain’t gon’ tell me that whatever you’re coming up with is funnier than what I’m coming up with,” he said.

Owen also mentioned that for the two weeks, he was on the show, during which time he was not involved in any of the comedy sketches, he was paid the “SAG minimum,” meaning, “Minimum wage is what I got paid.”

Owen later clarified that the issues he had on the show were “not on Steve Harvey.”

“This is the powers that be behind the scenes,” he said.

As for Smiley, Owen seemed to dispute claims later in the show that the “Frat House” star was meant to play “Money Mike” on Friday After Next, a role that was famously played by Williams.

You can watch the full segment of Getsome with Gary Owen below.