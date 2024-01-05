MadameNoire Featured Video

Unless you’ve been living under a rock that also lives under a rock, you’ve likely heard about comedian Katt Williams taking an “anybody can get it” approach to discussing comedians in the comedy world on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay YouTube show. During the nearly three-hour long interview, Williams gave a whole new meaning to the expression “let the Katt out of the bag” while taking big shots at Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, and Ricky Smiley, and he also came for more of what he called “lowbrow comedians” like Michael Blackson and Faizon Love.

And, of course, he reignited his beef with arguably the most famous and successful comedian in the world right now, Kevin Hart.

“In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club,” Williams said.

Katt said a whole lot more about Kev, suggesting that he’s an industry plant and that, for years, Hart got movie roles that Williams passed on because they were too “Stepin Fetchit” for his taste.

Anyway, Hart was one of a handful of comedians who responded to the shots Katt fired, and he plugged his new Netflix movie while doing so.

“Gotta get that anger up outcha champ…. It’s honestly sad,” Hart tweeted Thursday. “In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film, “LIFT,” which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says, ‘They Really Love You’….I now know she’s talking about ‘Katt.’ Mark yo calendars, world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!!”

Hart was clearly attempting to take the high road here, but again, this isn’t his first go-round with Williams.

In 2018, during an interview with The Breakfast Club, Hart went after Williams for negative remarks he made about Tiffany Haddish, who also responded to comments Katt made about her during the Sharpe interview, comparing him to controversial comedian Charleston White.

“She’s been doing comedy since she was 16,” Williams said during a 2018 interview. “You can’t tell me your favorite Tiffany Haddish joke. Why? Because she ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back-to-back for an hour to nobody.”

“My frustrations with Katt Williams come from you keep pointing at Hollywood. Hollywood this. The white man,” Hart said in his fiery response. “This, this, and this. When do you take responsibility for your actions?”

“You had the shot!” Hart said of Williams. “You were the guy! You were set up to be the star. You didn’t show up to work! You f—– off promo shoots! You f—– off your promo trips. You became a risk to the studios, which is why the studios stopped f—- with you.”

As for the latest interview, other comedians responded to Katt’s comments, including Smiley, Love and Cedric. However, it’s been noted on social media that none of them claimed the Friday After Next star was lying.

You can watch the full episode below for any of you who missed Katt’s appearance on Club Shay Shay.