It has been roughly five days since Katt Williams knocked the comedy world off its axis with his fiery interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, and people are still not done talking about it.

But for many on the socials, the conversation has somewhat shifted from how the Friday After Next star aired out (to put it mildly) fellow comedians like Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey and Ricky Smiley to whether or not he was being truthful of things like how many books he reads a year (3000 per year from age 8 to 13), when he was first accepted to college (age 7) and how fast he can run the 40-yard dash (sub-4.50).

Well, as for the last thing, fans have been pointing to what they believe are receipts in the form of video footage that appears to show Williams running the distance in 4.47 seconds.

In the video clip, a shirtless Williams is seen sprinting across a Memphis Tigers basketball gym while someone times him. That person is seen flipping the stopwatch over to reveal the time 4.47, which, if authentic, would prove Katt is far from a “fat Fazion lie” when he says that, at 52, he’s still in good enough shape to run the 40-yard dash in the same exact time first-round NFL pick Sauce Gardner ran it in 2022. (Actually, the standard NCAA basketball court is only roughly 30 yards in length, so it doesn’t exactly prove that, but it’s still pretty impressive for a man in his 50s.)

And for people who still doubt Williams’ running ability, some folks on X also pointed to the final scene in Episode 1, Season 2 of Donald Glover’s Atlanta, where Katt, who played Earn’s uncle Willy, is seen flying down the road.

So, what do y’all think? Can Katt really run like he says he can, or was that, among other claims, just an exaggeration?