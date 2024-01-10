MadameNoire Featured Video

The divorce between Teyana Taylor and former NBA player Iman Shumpert is getting uglier.

Radar Online reported Taylor, 33, making pressing allegations against Shumpert in court to counter the former Brooklyn Nets player’s denying her claims of him being an irresponsible father in her divorce petition.

She alleged in the court documents that Shumpert, 33, would neglect feeding their children, Junie and Rue, despite living in the “marital residence.” And the kids would appear “disheveled” after being in his care.

She said he wasn’t “attentive” to their needs and disregarded their safety and well-being.

The Madea’s Big Happy Family actress accused her estranged husband of smoking marijuana and being under the influence while caring for their children.

Taylor’s allegations further claimed Shumpert used a private driver for transportation. However, he would place his minor children “in a rideshare in Chicago, which resulted in the minor children being dropped off at the United Center in [the] general population.”

“[Shumpert] consistently demonstrates a clear disregard for the safety of the minor children,” the court document read.

The 33-year-old “Gonna Love Me” singer disclosed in the court document that Shumpert would ask to spend time with Junie and Rue but alleged it was a publicity stunt.

“[Shumpert] asks for significant time with the parties’ minor children but then leaves them with his parents or others for a majority of the time requested,” she alleged. “[Shumpert’s] interest in the parties’ daughter is more like his chance for photo opportunities as opposed to [Shumpert] providing true parenting and care for the girls.”

The estranged couple married in 2016 after dating for three years. Seven years later, Taylor discretely petitioned for their marriage’s disunion in January, but the public didn’t know until November.

Prior, the singer announced via Instagram in September that the two were separated and defended her “best friend” when the cheating allegations swarmed. But the tables turned when details of her private divorce leaked, where Taylor said Shumpert displayed “narcissistic behavior” during their marriage and was jealous of the attention she’d receive from the public.

In the divorce filing, Taylor said it would be in the children’s “best interests” if they remained in her custody primarily since she had been their primary caretaker since birth. Shumpert denied this and agreed to child support payments but denied awarding Taylor any spousal support.

The judge permitted Shumpert to spend about four to six days per month with his children. The retired NBA player could pick up and drop off the kids at Taylor’s house.