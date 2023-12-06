MadameNoire Featured Video

Recently obtained court documents highlighted that former NBA player Iman Shumpert has been awarded temporary parenting time with his and Teyana Taylor’s two daughters, Junie, 7, and Rue, 3, amid the adults’ ongoing divorce.

The Dancing With the Stars alum was awarded anywhere from 4 to 6 days with his children a month, according to Radar Online’s dissection of the court documents. The former Brooklyn Nets player was instructed to pick up and drop the kids at Taylor’s home before and after their daddy-daughter time.

There was no specification regarding whether Iman had to spend his allotted days with the children consecutively or if the former athlete could spread them throughout the month. Shumpert’s divorce lawyer, Stephen C. Steele, reportedly advocated for the former shooting guard to get the bonding time with his daughters during a recent court hearing.

The temporary parenting time arrangement is allegedly set to remain until there’s a more permanent ruling on the parents’ custody of the two children. Reportedly, Junie and Rue will spend Christmas with their mother.

Taylor, a longtime actress-singer-dancer, holds primary custody of the young girls. Based on her divorce filing in January, the parental status is one she requested that the court maintain.

The “Rose In Harlem” singer argued that she’d been the kids’ primary caretaker since their births and that it would be in the children’s “best interests” if it stayed that way. She also noted that she and Shumpert’s daughters looked “disheveled” and “not fed properly” when in their father’s care.

Taylor quietly filed for the dissolution of her marriage after seven years in January — but it wasn’t until late November that the news broke.

In September, the A Thousand and One actress shared that she and Shumpert had split and were separated “for a while.”

Taylor said in her divorce filing that she began dimming her light and fame because of Shumpert’s jealousy. She also claimed her husband was “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.”

She and Shumpert first met in 2011 and then started dating in 2013.

The couple went Instagram official in 2014. The former athlete popped the question at his and Taylor’s baby shower in 2015 while the female entertainer carried Junie. The couple tied the knot the following year.

