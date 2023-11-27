MadameNoire Featured Video

More details have emerged regarding the pending divorce between Teyana Taylor and her estranged husband, Iman Shumpert.

Teyana allegedly filed to divorce Iman last January, according to TMZ. The talented singer and dancer claimed that the former baller was an envious narcissist in court documents eight months before they announced their official separation in September. The 32-year-old “How You Want It?” artist explained to the court that Iman was insecure and took issue with her fame– though he was an accomplished basketball player in his own right.

The “Morning” artist claimed Iman was “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.”

She also maintained that she “began to intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage” because he “became more and more angry” about her rising star.

Teyana also expressed that Iman’s temperament would change when fans wanted to take photos with her, not him. The mother of two revealed that when Iman signed his $40 million Cleveland Cavaliers contract in 2015– he also collected another $8 million from the New York Knicks.

According to TMZ, Teyana attempted to keep their marital issues under wraps for as long as she could. Iman’s response to the divorce was to provide everyone’s government information, allowing the couple’s issues to be fully displayed. Teyana also accused her estranged husband of clocking her money, citing that the retired athlete would make remarks about what she earned but caught feelings when she spoke of taking on more work. The court documents claim that the Harlem native used her influence to secure work for the 33-year-old athlete-turned-actor.

The most recent divorce filing comes a year after Teyana first filed to end their marriage in 2021. The actress said marriage to the athlete was like an “emotional rollercoaster.”

As details around the estranged couple’s divorce surfaced, the retired baller’s attorney, Stephen C. Steele, told TMZ, “Mr. Shumpert hopes parties and counsel can work toward a fair resolution, keeping the best interests of the children of paramount concern.”

Tanya Mitchell Graham, Teyana’s attorney, expressed that her client is just trying to move forward with her children.

“Ms. Taylor requests that the parties’ privacy be respected such that the parties and their minor children are not negatively impacted, and the parties’ divorce can be finalized.”

The fan-favorite couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last October. Teyana and Iman expressed their innermost feelings regarding their love with followers on their special day via social media.

In their April 2022 cover for Ebony Magazine, the estranged pair were photographed with their lovely daughters– Junie and Rose.

Rumors of infidelity plagued the couple’s marriage as Iman won season 30 of Dancing With The Stars. Teyana addressed it and the rhetoric about her stepping away from touring because of drug use.

“These types of rumors and lies hurt the most because I take pride in being a mother and would never be that irresponsible. I’ve never used drugs a day in my life, nor do I smoke, and only drink occasionally. My health issues were never a secret. We actually outwardly shared them with the world on our reality TV show, We Got Love,” Teyana penned for Ebony, referencing the cancer scare and surgery she had to remove small lumps found in her breast. “So, for someone to take that and make it a joke is extremely hurtful. It makes me emotional thinking about it.”

Since the couple’s separation, Teyana claimed that Iman has barely seen Junie and Rose. She petitioned the court for permanent primary custody, joint legal custody and child support.

As details continue to emerge regarding their divorce, the Harlem native has asked for privacy for herself and her daughters.