Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have separated after seven years of marriage. On Sunday, Sept. 17, Taylor, 32, took to Instagram to announce the shocking news. She also shut down cheating rumors involving the former NBA star.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” the A Thousand and One actress captioned a photo of her and Shumpert dressed up as Wayne and Garth from the film Wayne’s World.

Infidelity rumors surfaced earlier this month.

The “Gonna Love Me” singer went on to clear the air about infidelity rumors that surfaced earlier this month. On Sept. 10, some nosy fans on social media pondered whether Taylor and her hubby were still together after Shumpert, 33, was allegedly caught canoodling with an Instagram model named @ayy_mamiii_. The videos were reportedly shared on the unnamed model’s Instagram Stories. In one flick, the mysterious muse was allegedly wearing the father of two’s chain.

But the rumor mill did not stop there.

Another picture—shared to The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram Page on Sept. 11— captured the patriarch chopping it up with a group of scantily clad women in a bathroom.

Social media detectives were certain that Shumpert was stepping out on his wife, but in her lengthy open letter Sunday, Taylor clarified that “infidelity” wasn’t the reason behind their split.

“We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly, we are FAMILY & in the 10 years together, 7 years married, we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

In order for their separation to remain peaceful, the filmmaker told fans that she and The Chi actor kept their marital news out of the public eye to protect their family and friendship.

“We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise,” she said. “The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!”

Fans and a slew of celebs flocked to the comments section to show support for Taylor after she announced the news.

Keke Palmer wrote, “With grace and class, God bless you and your beautiful family.”

Beauty maven Supa Cent penned, “We love y’all, and we hope y’all find y’all way back.”

Actress Niecy Nash commented, “Sending the whole family love.”

Taylor and Shumpert tied the knot in 2016. The couple share two daughters: Iman “Junie” Shumpert, 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3.

After infidelity rumors began to run wild on social media, the brunette baddie —who posted the videos allegedly featuring Shumpert—took to Instagram to shut down speculation. The IG model claimed that she and the former baller were “just friends.” According to the muse, she received the chain after signing with the athlete-turned-actor’s record label.

The last time Shumpert appeared on Taylor’s Instagram page was in June, when she penned a sweet message in honor of the NBA alum’s 33rd birthday.

“Your birthday will always be one of my favorite days…..Because on this day 33 years ago a super dope human being was born. My best friend, my husband, my children’s dad, my other half. Crazy how your bday feels like my day because you are a gift. One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received. Happy BDay King! @imanshumpert,” she wrote.

In May, Shumpert took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy Mother’s Day.

“Your strength, persistence, and patience has never ceased to amaze me. As we continue to celebrate you year in and year out for being all you can be, I love that we take time every year for this holiday,” he penned.

“Your lil head fits all of the hats no matter the size…but there’s something so beautiful about that mommy hat, so pure and so forever! Keep on pushing the love and creating the memories that remind us what this life is about. We love you,” the proud hubby added.

Check out a few more reactions about the couple’s split below. This is sad to hear, but we’re glad things seemed to end on a happy note for Taylor and Shumpert.

