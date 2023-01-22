MadameNoire Featured Video

Whoopi Goldberg let an audience member of The View know she has no problem being “an old broad” during the Jan. 18 live tapping.

The 67-year-old EGOT addressed the crowd member after they yelled “old broad” while The View’s co-hosts walked to their onstage seats.

When cameras panned over, footage revealed that the vocal audience member was a woman in a fur hat and navy face mask.

Goldberg asked, “Did you just call me an old broad?” before adding, “Hey, it’s Wednesday, and I am an old broad, and happy about it.”

“The alternative is not attractive to any of us. We all want to be old broads and old dudes, you know?” Goldberg added.

The View’s cameras continued picking up shots of the audience member throughout the episode, noted Entertainment Weekly.

Whoopi Goldberg Embraces Aging and Being “An Old Broad”

It’s unclear whether the woman in the black fur hat was heckling Goldberg or referencing the star’s latest book.

Released in November 2022, Goldberg and co-author Dr. Hecht “tell their stories of growing older with no apologies.”

Titled, Two Old Broads, the book is a “loud, funny and downright helpful” read for women entering their golden years.

“You’ve survived the past — why not embrace the present and prepare for the future so you thrive and find more time to laugh along the way?” the book’s synopsis asks.

Learn more about Two Old Broads: Stuff You Need to Know That You Didn’t Know You Needed to Know via Harper Horizon.

