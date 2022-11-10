MadameNoire Featured Video

Juan Dixon, who is engaged to his ex-wife Robyn Dixon of The Real Housewives of Potomac, has been named in a lawsuit. According to the Baltimore Brew, Dixon is accused of not reporting sexual misconduct between a basketball coach and a player at Coppin State University.

Lucian Brownlee is accused of catfishing a player named Ibn Williams online. Their online encounters allegedly progressed into explicit texts and messages. In the lawsuit, Williams is accusing Brownlee of blackmailing him into recording sexual encounters. When Williams refused to continue doing so, Brownlee allegedly shared the explicit videos. In the lawsuit, Dixon is accused of not taking action against Brownlee once learning about his behavior.

Coppin State University is also accused of retaliating against him and snatching away his financial aid.

Ibn Williams Started Being Blackmailed His Freshman Year

Williams claimed that this began his freshman year in 2018 when he was contacted online by a girl who was romantically interested in him. Their cordial conversation turned into him being asked for racy images. The lawsuit stated that he “was enticed into sending images of himself to this person of a sexual nature that [he] believed were private and in the context of a developing romantic relationship.”

Things got ugly when the person behind the account began requesting more sexual content and threatened to release what Williams had already sent them if he didn’t keep them coming. Williams was scared of what sharing these photos online would do to his basketball career, so he continued to oblige.

During a conversation with Brownlee in the spring of 2019, who was a senior at the time, Williams said Brownlee told him that he had also sent this same person sexual content. The person blackmailing Williams then ordered a video of him and Brownlee engaging in sexual acts. He initially refused but later followed the order.

The person blackmailing him continued to request videos of him and Brownlee. Williams sent videos of himself to hopefully appease them, but it didn’t work. He claimed that they continued to send requests for a video of him and Brownlee. They event sent him Brownlee’s availability.

In the fall of 2020, Williams stopped responding to the blackmailer. This led to them sharing the explicit content with the basketball staff and faculty. The videos were also shared on Instagram.

Ibn Williams Allegedly Met With Juan Dixon After The Explicit Videos Were Leaked

The day after this happened, Williams claimed that he met with Dixon.

“Dixon admitted that Lucien [sic] Brownlee was mentally ill or otherwise emotionally imbalanced and that his history was known to the coach, [Athletic Director Derek] Carter and the school,” the lawsuit read.

“By information and belief, the blackmailer was coach Brownlee,” read the lawsuit.

During an investigation into the matter, Williams’ attorney Daniel Donny Epstein said Williams was tormented by Coppin State’s attorney. He claimed that Williams was badgered with questions about his sexuality.

“It’s cringeworthy, the questions that he was asked,” Epstein said.

It looks like Brownlee is no longer employed at the school. Epstein said that even if Brownlee wasn’t the one blackmailing Williams, he had a responsibility to inform the department about what was happening to Williams once he became a staff member.

Williams has since transferred to another school.

